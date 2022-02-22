Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates six months sober after accidental overdose

Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates six months of sobriety. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrated an exciting milestone last week. She let her fans know she was officially six months sober.

Delilah took to her Instagram stories on February 17 to share the news with her 1.6 million followers. Her live video showed how overjoyed she was with her accomplishment.

The daughter of the RHOBH star, and equally famous father Harry Hamlin, shared her journey with the world in the hopes of helping others who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Delilah Belle details her treatment for addiction

In November 2021, Delilah revealed that she had suffered from an accidental overdose of Propranolol, a medicine designed to treat heart problems, anxiety and migraines.

In a 28 minute live Instagram video, Delilah admitted she overdosed, telling fans, “I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me. He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

She continued, “I went to Arizona, and it was really hard at first. It was a treatment center, not a rehab. It was something I had to invest in with my own money, which was a scary thing because I had to trust this place.”

On New Year’s Day, Delilah opened up about how she struggled in 2021. She wrote, “2021, You changed my life. You broke me. But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do. Thank you for all of the opportunities you’ve given me. Thank you for showing me disease so I could be at ease instead. Thank you to everyone who was on this journey with me. What a transformative year it has been.”

How is Delilah Belle doing today?

Delilah is happily celebrating her achievement with her family and friends. Notably missing from her posts were boyfriend Eyal Booker, with whom she split last month. She spilt with the Love Island star after two years of dating.

Mom Lisa thanked her fans for the love, support, and prayers during the difficult time for the Hamlin family.

Lisa and her girls also recently suffered the loss of Lois, the Hamlin girls’ grandmother, who passed away in November 2021.

The Hamlin family has struggled with mental health and addiction issues in the past. Harry received treatment for anxiety and depression in 2018, and has also suffered from alcohol dependence in the past. Youngest child Amelia Gray has had a very public battle with anorexia.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.