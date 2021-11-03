Debbie Johnson shuts down criticism about her short skirt after appearance on 90 Day Bares All

Debbie Johnson sported a new look on 90 Day Bares All. Pic credit: Discovery+

Colt Johnson found his happiness on 90 Day: The Single Life but his mother, Debbie Johnson is proving the drama from Las Vegas isn’t slowing down any time soon as it was announced she would be featured on the show’s second season.

Making an appearance on 90 Day Bares All alongside her son and his wife Vanessa Guerra, the matriarch of the Johnson family debuted a new look that had the internet buzzing.

Sporting a new red hair color and a butterfly tattoo, host Shaun Robinson called Debbie’s transformation one of the greatest makeovers in 90 Day Fiance history.

However, it was Debbie’s short skirt that had everyone’s attention, and she recently took to Instagram to shut down the haters that came for her following her appearance on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

Debbie shuts down criticism about her short skirt after her 90 Day Bares All appearance

With Debbie entering the dating world after a few decades, it’s only natural the mother would want to refresh her look.

While Shaun Robinson could appreciate Debbie’s new look, it’s clear fans didn’t feel the same as they had a lot to say about one detail, Debbie’s choice in wearing a short skirt.

Responding to the criticism revolving around her scandalous skirt, she took to Instagram and wrote, “Before everyone starts B****hing how short my skirt was. It’s not a skirt. Lol better know as skorts or shorts. So everyone relax.”

On the spin-off, Debbie explained to Shaun that it was time for her to start having fun. The 70-year-old already predicted that people would call her too old to wear such short shorts and made sure to let viewers know she didn’t care for their negative opinions.

Debbie Johnson revealed the outfit was her daughter-in-law’s idea

Not only was Debbie wearing a skort, but she also revealed on 90 Day Bares All that the skort was her daughter-in-law’s idea.

Defending her mother-in-law, Vanessa commented, “Usually she’s like in oversized shirts and jeans. Like we need to show some skin”

Adding in his two cents, Colt jumped in and joked, “Suddenly I have a wife and a mother that dress the same.”

Not only was Debbie sporting a new color and shorts, but she also got her first tattoo. Getting a blue butterfly on her chest, the 90 Day Fiance alum said it signified her “coming out of her cocoon.”

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.