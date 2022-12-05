Debbie Johnson shows 90 Day Fiance fans ‘what love looks like’

Debbie Johnson shared her in-love status with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched franchise alum Colt Johnson’s mom Debbie Johnson finally find love on Season 3 with her Canadian boyfriend, Tony.

Debbie was a cast member on Season 2 of the hit spinoff as well, but fans saw her have several unsuccessful attempts at bringing romance back into her life.

Now, it looks like Debbie is happier than ever and in love as she recently shared her amorous joy with 90 Day fans.

Through her Instagram page, Debbie shared a throwback picture from the time Tony first came to Las Vegas to meet her in person. During that first meeting, Debbie and Tony went to the Venetian hotel and rode a gondola together, and even shared a smooch for the camera.

That smooching picture is the one Debbie shared with her 135k followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her caption, she included the plug, “What love looks like [heart emojis.].”

Debbie Johnson was unlucky in love before Tony

During Season 2 of The Single Life, the 90 Day audience saw Debbie undergo a total glow-up, having gotten a makeover of her physical appearance and clothing style.

She hit the Las Vegas dating scene eager to meet her match but ended up getting ghosted and finding men who were not compatible with her.

Before jumping back into dating, Debbie had been with her husband and Colt’s father, Harley, for many years before his passing.

Before Harley, Debbie had been married to a man who was sent to Vietnam during the war. She had a stillbirth with her ex-husband, and the pain of the tragedy caused them to rift when he came back home from Vietnam.

Tony has Debbie’s back against Colt

90 Day: The Single Life viewers will watch Debbie Johnson in the hot seat as she and Colt get confronted about their strained relationship.

Colt will become enraged toward Debbie, who will start crying. At that time, Tony, who is on stage, will step up for Debbie and address the way Colt is speaking to and about her.

Other cast members, like Tim Malcolm, will comment on Colt’s perceived nasty attitude and treatment of Debbie in what will be a Tell All spectacle.

When Colt and Debbie were at the Season 2 Tell All for The Single Life, they also got out of sorts on stage with Colt slamming his mom’s behavior then too.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.