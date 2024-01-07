Debbie Johnson asks for prayers after getting ‘turned down at the Canadian border’

Debbie Johnson’s New Year is not going well because she was just dealt a disappointing blow in her plans to leave the U.S.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently turned to social media to ask her followers for prayers after she attempted a trip to Canada and was “turned down” at the border.

Debbie has expressed her desire to permanently move to Canada, the home country of her boyfriend, Tony Starcevich.

In November 2023, Monsters and Critics reported on the 70-year-old’s request for an immigration lawyer to help with her paperwork for permanent residency.

Debbie was already spending a lot of time in Canada with Tony and wanted to make it official, but she just had a major wrench in those plans.

According to Debbie, she was given incorrect information about her residency filing, and since she didn’t have the required paperwork, she wasn’t allowed back into the country.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star took to Instagram to share the latest update on her life after she and Tony headed for Canada.

Tony, who is a Canadian resident was allowed to enter, but the same can’t be said for Debbie.

The distraught TLC personality shared a post with “Really Bad News!.”

“I got turned down at the Canadian boarder,” she revealed. “I have to go back to Vegas until my permanent residency is Filed.”

Debbie noted that due to “bad information” they didn’t file the papers in time and she asked her Instagram followers for “Prayers please.”

Debbie Johnson had to leave her boyfriend Tony behind and return to Las Vegas

Debbie shared more information in the Instagram post and noted that they were in the “process of gathering all the documents and information” needed for her application for Canadian residency.

However, after traveling to the country several times without any issues, she was surprised when they prevented her from reentering the country.

“they say Nope you can’t come in until your paperwork is filed,” reiterated Debbie, who noted that she understands that laws should be upheld, but would have appreciated some leniency.

The 90 Day Fiance star reasoned that they could have allowed her to enter the country and given her 30 days to get things in order, but that was not the case.

Meanwhile, Debbie expressed regret that she didn’t do enough research about the process. However, she was even more upset about having to be apart from Tony as she was forced to return to Las Vegas alone.

“With only the clothes on my back, I had to leave the man I love,” exclaimed Debbie. “Hopefully we can get this filed quickly and get back to enjoying our life and our love. 😢😪❤️🙏.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.