Debbie from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was arrested in 2006 — Here’s why

Arrest details about new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie have come to light. The 67-year-old Georgia native was arrested back in 2006.

Debbie, who was 51 years old at the time, was arrested and charged with not having a business license. Her bond was set at “$221.”

During her initial interview on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, when describing herself, Debbie revealed that she makes and sells jewelry using gems and precious metals. She is also an artist who makes paintings.

While it’s possible her arrest was tied to her jewelry-selling business, the arrest record has no additional information regarding what the charge was over specifically.

Furthermore, it remains unclear what the outcome of the arrest was and whether it led to a guilty verdict.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Starcasm reports, Debbie’s arrest in 2006 happened not long before her second marriage ended in divorce.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie says she’s been unlucky in love

Debbie’s arrest happened in 2006, and she was officially divorced two years later, in November 2008. At the same time Debbie’s ex-husband filed for divorce, mutual restraining orders were put in place.

The divorce proceeding dragged on for over a year until it was finalized in January 2010.

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Debbie took viewers through the history of her love life.

She said she had a difficult childhood with a mother with mental issues and was “very very naive and trusting” as she entered adulthood.

Debbie described that she had been married to her first husband for four years, and they had a son named Julian. She called her ex-husband a “womanizer” and said he drank a lot which caused her to leave “and never look back.”

Debbie met her second husband shortly after her first. They had a daughter together named Sandy and stayed married for 23 years until Debbie hired a private investigator and found out he was cheating with another woman in another country.

After that, Debbie swore off men for “12 years” until she met her partner on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 24-year-old Oussama.

They met after Oussama commented on a picture of one of her paintings and started communicating with her further after that. After six months of joyful online relations, Debbie went to Morrocco to meet Oussama. Three years later, she is going to pack up her life in America and move to Morrocco to be Oussama’s wife.

What drama can 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers expect from Debbie and Oussama?

Based on the trailer for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Debbie and Oussama’s reconnection in person will not go without drama.

In one particular scene, Debbie yelled at Oussama for breaking her trust and “urinating on it.” Debbie said she was “ashamed” of Oussama and called him weak.

In the clip, Oussama agreed with Debbie’s statement and added, “Im creepy, I’m bad, I’m angry,” and “a son of b***h.”

There will likely be more drama in store for the couple with the biggest age difference in 90 Day Fiance history, so viewers should keep watching to learn more about Debbie and Oussama’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.