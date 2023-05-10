Debbie Aguero thanks 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans who encouraged her to ‘do good and be better’

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Aguero is feeling grateful toward her supporters.

Debbie made TLC history when she joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alongside her fiance, Oussama.

Debbie and Oussama’s age gap was the biggest of any couple from the franchise. Debbie is 67, while Oussama is 24, putting 43 years between them.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers have grown to love Debbie and her quirky nature. Debbie has stood up for herself and didn’t allow Oussama to take advantage of her, like many of her 90 Day Fiance predecessors did.

Debbie packed up her life in the U.S. and moved across the world to Morocco to be with Oussama, only for him to drop a major bomb on her.

Although their plans included living in Morocco, Oussama did a 180 and revealed that instead, he wanted to move to America, where he could get his green card and make more money as an artist.

Debbie didn’t let Oussama play her for one minute, and she immediately took the bull by the horns. Debbie packed her suitcase and hit Oussama with the classic line, “Talk to the hand,” as she broke things off with him, then and there.

Now that viewers have watched Debbie stand up for herself, she is expressing her gratitude for those who uplifted her along the way.

In a recent Instagram post, Debbie created a meme, poking fun at her eccentric nature… and the copious amount of luggage she somehow managed to lug by herself.

Debbie Aguero expresses her gratitude for her fans who encouraged her to ‘do good and be better’

In the photo, Debbie and her luggage were joined by a donkey and a peacock. Text over the photo read, “Miss Debbie, The Eccentric Way.”

Debbie captioned her humorous photo, “Miss Debbie going the other way with her tribe. Hugs to all the kind people that encouraged me to do good and be better.😘🎨❤️.”

Debbie was met with plenty of support in the comments section, where hundreds of her 6,863 Instagram followers sent kind words her way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers shower Debbie with support

“Beautiful, Strong, Fierce, Wise… Kudos to you Miss Debbie for walking away,” wrote one of Debbie’s fans. “Women should all be more like you, walk away when we see/hear b.s. 💙💙💙.”

Debbie’s Instagram followers showed her a ton of support. Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

“Miss Debbie, I have been watching this show religiously for YEARS, and you are my favorite person!” penned another follower. “I cried watching this episode because I was so happy for you. You are amazing.”

Yet another commenter applauded Debbie for having more sense than “the young ones [on the show] who take season-after-season of lies and abuse.”

In another recent Instagram post, Debbie revealed that since giving Oussama the boot, she’s shifting her focus. Calling her adventure on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way “surrealistic,” Debbie responded to a fan, “I think my focus now will be helping others.”

Debbie has certainly earned every single one of her fans, and after watching her this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, most viewers would admit they’re Team Debbie all the way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.