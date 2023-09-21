Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang gets fun surprise from Make-A-Wish Foundation amid cancer battle

Deven Clegg’s son Taeyang just gave us all the feels as the resilient four-year-old enjoyed a well-deserved surprise.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum posted photos from Taeyang’s fun day out thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It’s been a challenging time for Taeyang, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia–a type of blood cancer– in May of 2022.

Since sharing the news of her son’s condition, Deavan and her mom, Elicia Clegg, have been keeping us updated on his condition.

The toddler has been in and out of the hospital since his diagnosis and, at one point, lost all his hair due to chemotherapy treatments In December of 2022.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

At first, Taeyang’s body did not react well to the treatments as he got weak and pale and experienced nosebleeds while in the hospital. Things improved a few days later, and he returned home to his family.

It’s been over a year since the diagnosis, and Taeyan is still battling cancer but is doing much better, according to Deavan.

Deavan Clegg’s son gets a big surprise from the Make-a-Wish Foundation

Deavan was overjoyed to see her son Taeyang so happy as he got his wish fulfilled by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The former TLC star thanked everyone involved and shared photos of Taeyang enjoying his day out with Deisel Dave in his monster truck.

“Yesterday was Taeyang’s wish proclamation day! It was such a wonderful experience,” wrote Deavan. “Taeyang got to learn that his wish was going to be granted by @the_diesel_dave.”

The mom of three explained that her son has a “deep love for Monster trucks” and even has hopes of becoming a driver for Monster Jam one day.

“Dave let him know dreams do come true,” said Deavan. “Taeyang got to drive his favorite monster truck the BroDozer… Yesterday will go down in the books and we will never forget it!”

Taeyang has been steadily improving, but he’s not out of the woodwork just yet.

His grandma, Elicia, has been sharing updates on his condition on their GoFundMe account, which is close to its $50,000 goal. So far, the family has raised $42,888.

As for an update on Teayang’s condition, Monsters and Critics reported in early August that he had been hospitalized due to a high fever.

However, later in the month, Deavan posted a video of the toddler, and he looked happy as they enjoyed a day at the circus.

“Taeyang got to experience going to a circus for the first time! His health is improving and we are happy he was healthy enough to experience this,” wrote Deavan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.