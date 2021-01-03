Deavan Clegg’s OnlyFans content leaked on Reddit — 90 Day Fiance fans call her pictures ‘boring’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg may not be having the best start to 2021. The ex-wife of Jihoon Lee kicked off the new year with even more drama and controversy.

Just when people thought Deavan took the worst blow with a potential custody battle with Jihoon, another problem hit her hard. This time, involving her steamy photos on OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s OnlyFans photos leaked

Deavan Clegg just can’t catch a break when it comes to controversies. Amid an impending custody battle with Jihoon Lee, the 24-year-old faces yet another problem — something that’ll leave a permanent mark on the internet.

Recently, Deavan Clegg’s racy photos from her OnlyFans platform were leaked online and she’s not happy about it. It all started when the TLC star made her page free for a day. Her logic was since some of her sexy photos had already been leaked, she might as well make it free, at least for one day.

It turned out to be a bad move on her part as someone copied over 30 of her supposedly exclusive photos and uploaded them on Reddit. Originally, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way celeb has around 80 explicit pictures on the platform.

Deavan Clegg charges $3 per month for exclusive access to her steamy photographs, most of which were taken by her boyfriend, Topher Park. With the latest leak, it wouldn’t be surprising if she saw a drastic drop in subscribers.

Check out some of the photos below.

Fans not impressed by Deavan’s sexy pictures

Interestingly, Deavan Clegg’s OnlyFans photos don’t seem to impress many 90 Day Fiance fans. In the same discussion thread, many have expressed dismay at her pictures. Some even went as far as calling the content “boring” and “tacky.”

Others accused her of overdoing filters on the snaps, making her look like a completely different person. There were also some who poked fun at her style, telling her “she needs a good wash” in most of the pictures.

Meanwhile, some commenters expressed disappointment with her content for not being sexy enough, unless the subscriber pays extra money for it. Deavan has yet to go completely nude on OnlyFans. However, some claimed she did send some semi-nude shots to those who paid extra for it.

Deavan thinks Jihoon Lee was behind it

As expected, Deavan Clegg was saddened by the controversial OnlyFans leak. The 90 Day Fiance alum suspected that her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, was the one who started it all.

However, there is no solid proof that the South Korean dad had anything to do with the content leak. Plus, Jihoon seems too busy with his work as a delivery guy. He’s also focusing on a potential international custody battle against Deavan. The former couple shares a 2-year-old son, Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.