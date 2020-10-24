Deavan Clegg’s new boyfriend has joined OnlyFans because why not?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, Deavan Clegg, isn’t the only one joining OnlyFans these days. It seems that her new boyfriend, Topher Park, is now following in her footsteps.

In a recent post to Instagram, Topher got cheeky and shared that he is now on the platform stating, “Please check out OF for exclusive content and sandwich recipes.”

Deavan joined OnlyFans first

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year with a steamy and intimate post. Since then, Deavan and Topher haven’t been shy in sharing their love for one another.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Back in September, Deavan announced that she had created an OnlyFans account and encouraged her followers to subscribe for exclusive content, though she was adamant that the content wouldn’t contain any nudes.

So, it’s not surprising that Topher has joined the platform, especially with the couple’s intense chemistry.

While they fawn over one another, Deavan often talks about how good Topher is with her two children, Drascilla, 5, and Taeyang, 2.

Of course, this often causes trouble with Deavan’s ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, with whom she shares her youngest child.

Deavan’s personal drama hasn’t scared Topher away

Since making their relationship public, Deavan and Topher have been open with fans when it comes to the struggles of dealing with Deavan’s past relationship and with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

During a recent Instagram Live, Deavan clarified that she’s done with the show and won’t be working with them anymore.

She and Topher also tackled the topic of Deavan’s views on Korean culture. Many fans have accused Deavan of being disrespectful to the culture, and after a rant on how racist the country was while she lived there, it’s no surprise that it rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Topher claims, however, that Deavan loves the culture and all of the rumors are simply a “misconception” of how she was portrayed on the show.

Also during the live, a follower asked Deavan if she was happy that she didn’t have to use a translator anymore since Topher speaks English.

Fans of the show know what a struggle it was for Deavan and her ex-husband to communicate because Jihoon spoke limited English and Deavan spoke zero Korean. This forced the former couple to rely on an electronic translator, which was never as reliable as they needed it to be.

Deavan’s response to the fan’s question gave a glimpse into her current standing with Jihoon, which doesn’t look good.

“Yeah,” she starts. “(Topher) speaks Korean, so he can translate every text I get and make sure it’s correct – I’ll leave it at that.”

Is Deavan insinuating that Topher acts as a buffer between her and Jihoon as they attempt to co-parent their son from a distance?

Either way, despite all the drama on Deavan’s plate, the couple doesn’t seem phased by it and they continue to create content together for their fans.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.