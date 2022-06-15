Deavan Clegg’s mom updates on Taeyang’s cancer battle as GoFundMe passes $21,000

Deavan Clegg’s mom gives an update on Taeyang. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is getting support for the GoFundMe account in her son’s name which has already raised over $21,000.

The pregnant reality TV star revealed several days ago that her son Taeyang was diagnosed with childhood cancer and needed financial help for his chemotherapy treatments and other medical care.

Deavan’s fellow TLC castmates have been showing their support and many have shared the GoFundMe link on their social media platforms. That has certainly helped to get some eyes on the page and Deavan’s mom Elicia Clegg recently shared an update on Taeyang’s condition.

Deavan Clegg’s mom shares an update on Taeyang’s cancer battle

Little Taeyang has already started his chemotherapy treatment which will be a long two-year process for the toddler. His grandma Elicia is the one overseeing the GoFundMe account which is almost halfway towards meeting its goal of $50,000.

At the time of writing this article, the amount raised was $21,596 and Elicia also shared an update on the GoFundMe page about Taeyang’s health.

“Week three, 20 Days since diagnosis: Taeyang got to play outside with his sister,” wrote the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star. “Today he had another treatment… And he is taking it like a champ.

Elicia noted that while the three-year-old was “a little scared” he’s been handling the chemotherapy treatments well.

She also shared some great news from Deavan, that the latest update showed Taeyang “has zero cancer cells in his blood now.”

“Of course, we are still waiting on the bone marrow results, and we understand that his last check was at 96% cancer cells …BUT…we have hope,” noted Elicia. “His platelet levels are great, and besides him being extremely tired, he seems to be fighting this well.”

“Thank you all for the love and support!” added Elicia.

Deavan Clegg’s mom explains the purpose of the GoFundMe for Taeyang

Elicia has also been doing her part to raise funds for her grandson by selling t-shirts with all donations going towards his medical care and other expense.

She is also the one overseeing the funds donated via GoFundMe and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star explained how the money will be used.

“I will be in charge of the funds, which will go 100% to the care and well-being of Taeyang Clegg over the next two years,” noted Elicia. “The money will be used for at-home around-the-clock care for Taeyang Clegg, as he is only three years old.”

Deavan’s mom also noted that the fund will be used for “transportation to and from any and all hospitals, clinics, and other medical locations.”

“It will also be used for medical care, medical expenses, and his well-being,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.