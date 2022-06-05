Deavan Clegg’s mom selling T-shirts to help pay for Taeyang’s medical care

Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia has recently posted that she will be selling T-shirts to help with Taeyang’s medical care. Pic credit: TLC

Mother of 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has recently posted that she will be selling T-shirts in support of Taeyang.

Deavan announced Taeyang’s recent diagnosis and is turning to fans for support.

Deavan’s mom is selling T-shirts in support of Taeyang

Deavan Clegg recently announced that she and Jihoon Lee’s son Taeyang had been diagnosed with Leukemia.

After the announcement, there was an outpouring of support from fans asking what they could do to help.

Deavan’s mom Elicia decided that selling T-shirts would be an alternate if people wanted to support but did not want to donate to GoFundMe.

Deavan’s mother thought that the T-shirts would help raise enough money to fund Taeyang’s medical care in this dire time.

Elicia mentioned that all donations from shirts will go directly towards Taeyang’s medical and care expenses.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Fans offered well wishes to Deavan and Taeyang

Deavan had also posted more information about the T-shirts and how fans could help on her page and received even more support from fans.

Deavan captioned her post by saying, “We have created T-shirts to help support Taeyang. If you do not want to donate to gofundme this is another option.”

“Or If you just want to rep the shirt and get his story out to the world that would mean a lot. All proceeds are going directly towards Taeyangs medical cost and care need s. Any money that is left over will be donated to other families who have children battling childhood cancer.”

Fans began to share their support and offer success stories.

One fan commented, “From one blood cancer survivor currently undergoing treatment to another, Taeyang’s got this! (awareness ribbon).”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Another said, “From someone who survived cancer twice and first time I was around his age when I was Diagnosed and Going through my treatment. Taeyang’s got this. He an amazing little boy and always in my [prayers].”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Some fans who are also moms empathize with Deavan and offered their support.

One fan said, “From one mother to another, my heart goes out to you. I can’t imagine the heartache of going through something like this with your baby. (Crying face emoji) Keep strong! (Red heart emoji).”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Some fans empathized with the need for Jihoon to support Taeyang and put aside his differences with Deavan during such a rough time.

The fan said, “This cutie needs lots of love from his parents, which I am sure he gets. Being in the middle of divorce process was probably hard for him. Kids understand everything and blame themselves. His parents who love him and accept each other will help him so much emotionally. Praying and wishing full recovery!”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Hopefully, Taeyang will have a speedy recovery as he has many supporters who wish him all the best.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.