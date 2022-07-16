Deavan Clegg shares Topher Park’s sweet gesture that makes son Taeyang’s cancer battle ‘worth fighting’

Deavan Clegg’s boyfriend Topher shows his support for Taeyang amid his cancer battle. Pic credit: @hyu.nw/Instagram

Topher Park proved what a supportive boyfriend he is. 90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg shared Topher’s sweet gesture in support of her son, Taeyang, amid his cancer battle.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported in May 2022, 3-year-old Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer found more commonly among children.

As part of his cancer treatment, Taeyang has undergone chemotherapy, which has caused him to lose his hair. Deavan shared that Taeyang was “sad and confused” when he saw his long, thick hair beginning to fall out.

Taking to Instagram, Deavan shared a Reel showing her taking clippers to Taeyang’s hair, noting he “wasn’t happy about having to shave his head.”

“His daddy decided to shave his head with him,” Deavan noted in the video, which was set to the song Time After Time by Paratone.

“Taeyang began losing his hair because of his chemo treatment,” Deavan captioned the video. “He really loves his hair and liked it long. He was very sad and confused when he saw himself in the mirror.”

Topher Park shaves head alongside Taeyang, Deavan Clegg says it makes his cancer battle ‘worth fighting’

“[Topher] came to the rescue and brought Taeyang to the bathroom where he started to shave his head for Taeyang. Taeyang was all smiles and couldn’t stop laughing. They now have a tradition of rubbing each other’s hair every morning saying ‘where’s my hair?’ With a laugh and smile. Moments like this make this battle worth fighting,” she added.

Later taking to her Instagram Stories, Deavan shared the same video footage with captions further explaining the process. Little Taeyang was “worried” about Topher, who Deavan refers to as Taeyang’s dad. Taeyang’s biological father is Jihoon Lee, but according to Deavan, Jihoon has been absent throughout their son’s cancer battle.

Taeyang shaving his head was an ’emotional process’ that ended with ‘laughter and smiles’ Deavan tells 90 Day Fiance fans

“Taeyang was worried about his dad. As it was a very emotional process for all of us. But it ended with laughter and smiles,” Deavan captioned one of the clips showing Topher shaving his head.

Deavan then thanked their supporters: “We will always stand with you Taeyang ❤ you mean the world to us. Thank you everyone whose been sending gifts and donating to Taeyang’s gofundme. All the support has been amazing and has helped our little boy so much.”

In an effort to help foot the bill for Taeyang’s costly cancer treatment, Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, first began selling t-shirts before starting his GoFundMe page. The goal amount was set at $50,000 and so far $23,685 has been raised to help Taeyang beat childhood cancer.

Although Taeyang is handling his cancer diagnosis like a champ, he still has a long road ahead of him. As Elicia explains on his GoFundMe page, all funds will be used towards the toddler’s round-the-clock care, which is expected to last for another two years.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.