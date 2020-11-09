Deavan Clegg shares thirst trap lingerie photo showing off that Edward Scissorhands tattoo

Deavan Clegg may have moved on with her new boyfriend, Topher Park, but that isn’t stopping her from throwing shade at her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee.

Recently, Deavan posted a snap to Instagram showing off her body in a lingerie bodysuit. Leaning forward, she also manages to show off her Edward Scissorhands tattoo.

Is Deavan’s selfie a direct shot at Jihoon Lee?

In the Instagram post, Deavan poses seductively with a finger pulled to her mouth. In the caption, she explained that she was doing a promotion on her OnlyFans account for the month of her birthday.

She finished the caption by saying, “Can’t wait to get to know you. Also really like this picture so had to share!”

And while the post may seem ordinary, some speculate the picture is a retaliation shot at her ex-husband, Jihoon, her Edward Scissorhands tattoo front and center.

If that’s the case, then it comes as no surprise to fans.

Jihoon threw the first shot by dressing as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween

The former couple has continuously thrown shade at one another on Instagram.

Recently, Jihoon posted a “no filter” selfie to Instagram that included that specific hashtag.

It didn’t take long for fans to get in on the joke since Deavan is known for using various filters on the selfies she posts to her Instagram account.

And around Halloween, Jihoon shared a post of his costume with his followers. It turns out that he decided he wanted to be Edward Scissorhands.

Fans quickly pointed out that his ex-wife had a tattoo of that same character and loved Jihoon trolled her with it.

“Lmao they said you could be anything. So you became her arm tattoo. Jihoon you look fantastic though! Good job on the costume! And Happy Halloween Eve,” said one comment.

Although the couple shares a son, 2-year-old Taeyang, they still can’t seem to find a way to be civil with one another.

Jihoon has opened up to his followers, saying he misses his son and claims that he continues to care for him by sending care packages from Korea to the U.S., where Taeyang is currently living with Deavan.

And, if it’s true that Deavan’s selfie was aimed at Jihoon, then it’s fair to say that the shots will continue.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.