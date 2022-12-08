Deavan Clegg says appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was ‘traumatizing’

Deavan recently rewatched some of her scenes from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and she said it left her “traumatized.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg opened up about her time on the show and said it left her “scarred” and “traumatized.”

Deavan and her ex, Jihoon Lee, appeared during Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Their unconventional relationship played out during their time on the show, and although they didn’t last, their union resulted in the birth of their son, Taeyang.

Since she’s no longer affiliated with TLC, Deavan has focused on caring for her growing family. She’s had her hands full caring for Taeyang, who was diagnosed with leukemia and recently welcomed her third child, a son, with her boyfriend, Topher Park.

Despite her hectic life, Deavan recently answered some questions from curious fans in an Instagram Stories Q&A.

One of Deavan’s followers wanted to know how she is doing. The 26-year-old mom of three admitted that she’s in a “weird mood” after rewatching some of her scenes on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and revealed that her appearance in the franchise has left her emotionally “scarred.”

Deavan Clegg says her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way left her ‘scarred’ and ‘traumatized’

“Coming to the realization of how traumatizing it was,” Deavan divulged. “I have scars from it.”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan previously called out Sharp Entertainment, the production company behind TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise, telling her followers the company “destroy[s] people’s lives while they make millions and millions of dollars.”

Deavan shows gratitude for opportunities her time on TLC has provided

Despite the emotional damage that Deavan suffered from appearing on reality TV, she added that she’s grateful for the doors it’s opened for her.

“But I’m also thankful for the [opportunities] I now have because of it,” Deavan added.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Deavan has started a YouTube channel, Family Vanny, where she has accumulated 105k subscribers. Deavan shares snippets of her daily life with her subscribers on the channel which range from updates on her kids to family outings and baking tutorials.

Being in the public eye, Deavan has also gained enough recognition that she offers personalized shoutouts on Cameo for $45 apiece. She also launched a podcast, Night Time Talks, earlier this year alongside her boyfriend Topher, where they talk about “reality TV, parenting, style, traveling and just navigating through life.”

Deavan previously told her fans that she has a documentary in the works. Last year, during an IG Live, Deavan told her followers that the documentary would shed light on everything that happened in the previous year, but it got put on hold as she found herself in a “bad spot.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.