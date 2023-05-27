Deavan Clegg reflects on first anniversary of Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis: ‘Our lives were turned upside down’

It’s been one year since 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg shared the harrowing news that her son, Taeyang, was diagnosed with cancer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, when he was just three years old.

The preschooler is four years old now, and his mom is reflecting on the announcement that forever changed their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Deavan shared a compilation video of Taeyang’s cancer journey so far. As seen in the video, Taeyang spent a lot of time in the hospital, and his mom and her boyfriend, Topher Park, were by his side the entire time.

“Today marks the one year anniversary of Taeyang being diagnosed with cancer,” Deavan began her caption.

“Today is a difficult day for all of us. Reflecting back on the past year and all the trials it has brought. The past year our lives were turned upside down and shattered,” the mom of three continued.

Deavan noted that Taeyang isn’t yet cured of his cancer, but he’s “one step closer” to recovery. Deavan expressed her gratitude for everyone who has reached out in some way, such as those who sent cards, handmade gifts, blankets, and monetary donations.

Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, launched a GoFundMe page shortly after Taeyang’s diagnosis. Of the $50,000 goal, $41,372 has already been raised, helping Deavan to give Taeyang the care he requires to battle leukemia.

Deavan ended her caption with a thank-you to everyone who has helped in some way.

“My heart feels warm and I know everytime we get a new card or even a message on social media … you guys help us push through,” the former TLC star wrote. “Thank you so much! One year down .. two more to go! We got this. Thank you all.”

Elicia provides regular updates on Taeyang’s condition on his GoFundMe page. On the first anniversary of his diagnosis, she penned a lengthy and heartfelt message, along with some good news.

Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, says Taeyang’s latest labwork looks ‘good’

Taeyang had an appointment at the hospital on May 25, and his labwork came back “looking good.”

Elicia added, “Let us hope, this time, next year, Taeyang will be cancer free.”

Deavan shares Taeyang with her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, who, as of last year, she says hadn’t contacted his son since being made aware of his cancer diagnosis or helped financially in any way.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.