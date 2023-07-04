Deavan Clegg open to 90 Day Fiance return but she has conditions

Deavan Clegg is willing to film for another reality TV show, but before she commits to appearing on 90 Day Fiance again, she says certain circumstances would have to be met.

Deavan stepped away from reality TV after her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2 to focus on her personal life.

The former TLC star recently welcomed a third child with her fiance, Topher Park, and has been busy caring for her son, Taeyang, who is battling leukemia while raising her daughter, Drascilla.

Aside from Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis, Deavan’s life looks to be on the up and up. Deavan shares family updates on her Instagram page and her YouTube channel, FamilyVanny, and she might soon begin documenting her personal life for TV audiences again.

In fact, she’s even considering making a return to reality TV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although the 26-year-old mom of three didn’t part ways with the 90 Day Fiance franchise on the best terms, she says she would entertain the idea of allowing TLC’s cameras to follow her personal life again — but with conditions.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Deavan was asked whether she would ever return to reality television again, specifically the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Deavan Clegg is willing to film for 90 Day Fiance again, but only if it ‘showed the truth’

When asked if she would ever do reality TV again, Deavan revealed that she’s been approached to film again.

Deavan told her fans she’s open to returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan told her fans and followers, “Sure! I’ve thought about it. I’ve had offers.”

In another Q&A slide, one of Deavan’s followers asked if she would return to 90 Day Fiance.

“If it showed the truth and our real story instead of a story planned out for views,” Deavan answered. “I would, but I highly doubt that would happen.”

Deavan’s admission is shocking, considering she’s spoken poorly of her experience on TLC on numerous occasions.

Deavan hasn’t had good things to say about her experience on reality TV

Deavan previously called out Sharp Entertainment for violating the terms of her contract and refusing to release her from it. In a 2021 interview with The Melanated Way’s Linda Antwi, Deavan claimed that the network aired scenes including her children, which she says weren’t supposed to air.

Deavan also complained of the long hours her kids Drascilla and Taeyang were forced to film, alleging they weren’t compensated for their time.

Last year, Deavan told her followers that she wouldn’t return to TLC because “the amount of money they pay isn’t enough for the amount of time and work.”

Deavan said she was paid $1,000 per episode, which she calculated to be less than minimum wage for working 12-hour days. Although Deavan was displeased with the financial compensation, she did admit she’s thankful for the exposure 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has provided.

Last December, Deavan also said that her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was “traumatizing” for her.

“I have scars from it,” Deavan shared.

Deavan’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2 followed her relationship with Jihoon Lee, a native of South Korea. The former couple’s hardships played out for two seasons before they eventually called it quits.

These days, she and Topher are raising Taeyang, as Deavan says that Jihoon hasn’t made any attempts to contact his son, even after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.