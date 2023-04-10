Deavan Clegg is caring for herself ‘one step at a time’ amid son Taeyang’s cancer battle

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg has been focused on her son Taeyang’s health, but she’s slowly shifting some of her energy back to herself.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deavan’s 3-year-old son, Taeyang, was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

Taeyang, whom Deavan shares with her ex, Jihoon Lee, has been through the wringer while he battles cancer. The toddler has undergone chemotherapy and has spent a lot of his time in the hospital.

Needless to say, Deavan has been busy caring for Taeyang, as well as raising her daughter, Drascilla, and her third child, whom she shares with Topher Park and has chosen to keep off social media.

Amid all of the chaos, Deavan announced that she was going to start devoting more time to taking care of herself, too.

Deavan posted a series of photos to Instagram on Easter Sunday. In the first pic, Deavan looked beautiful and relaxed as she smiled for a photo, seated at a cafe, enjoying some food and coffee.

The second photo depicted Topher enjoying his fare with a smile, and the last photo was of a delicious-looking cake in a box.

Deavan noted in her caption that it’s been a while since she shared a photo of herself in her IG feed.

“I haven’t posted a photo of myself in a long time,” she wrote. “When Taeyang was diagnosed I stopped caring for myself and well being. I’m trying to change that one step at a time.”

Deavan’s post received more than 13,000 likes, and hundreds of her 533,000 followers headed to the comments section to show her their support.

Deavan’s fans encourage her to continue to partake in self-care

One of Deavan’s fans wrote, “Taking care of your son and taking care of yourself are not mutually exclusive girl ❤️ He needs you! We’re all praying he’s doing well!”

“Remember to take care of yourself, so that you can take care of your beautiful family,” encouraged another fan.

Deavan’s IG followers show her their support. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

One of Deavan’s followers told her that eventually, she’ll get “back there,” noting that it’s “hard work” advocating for Taeyang.

Others encouraged Deavan to engage in self-care, telling her that it’s not selfish but rather important for herself and her family.

When Taeyang was diagnosed with cancer, his grandmother, Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, organized a GoFundMe page. Deavan and her family are just shy of $10,000 away from their $50,000 goal, with $40,932 already raised.

Taeyang was able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt despite his illness

Elicia has also been providing updates on Taeyang’s well-being on the site, and her most recent one came just before Easter. Elicia was happy to report some good news about Taeyang and his holiday weekend.

Although Taeyang fell ill last week, he was still able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt with his sister, Drascilla, in the snow.

“It may seem silly, but just being around other children, and running along side them was a bit of sunshine and put a much needed smile on his face,” Elicia wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.