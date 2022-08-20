Deavan Clegg gets support from 90 Day Fiance stars, says Taeyang is ‘staying strong’

Deavan’s son Taeyang is “staying strong” amid his cancer battle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang is “staying strong” amid his cancer battle.

As Monsters and Critics reported, 3-year-old Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022.

The preschooler has undergone chemotherapy, a battery of testing, and has spent much of his time confined to a hospital room as he battles his cancer diagnosis.

Additionally, Taeyang underwent surgery to place a port line and had a bone marrow biopsy and a lumbar puncture as part of his treatment.

As Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, explained on Taeyang’s GoFundMe page, “In Early April, Taeyang started wheezing, seemed overly tired, and started saying ouch.”

Taeyang’s prognosis looks promising, with a 90% survival rate seen in children, and remission is often achieved with proper treatment. Despite Taeyang’s prognosis, it’s still been an extremely challenging time for him and his family.

In addition to raising her 6-year-old daughter Drascilla, Deavan is currently expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Topher Park. This will be Deavan’s third child and Topher’s first child.

Deavan Clegg says son Taeyang is ‘staying strong’ amid leukemia battle

Despite the stress she’s been under, Deavan has made efforts to keep her 527,000 Instagram followers in the loop regarding Taeyang’s condition. Last week, Deavan shared a video Reel to Instagram, updating her followers on Taeyang’s progress.

“Taeyang is staying strong ❤️❤️,” Deavan captioned the black-and-white video, adding the hashtags, “#cancerawareness, #childhoodleukemia, #childhoodcancer,” and “#cancersucks.”

Set to the song My Life is in Your Hands by Anna Betancourt and Monsignor Joseph Brennan, Taeyang played with a pair of toy cars as he sat in a doctor’s office.

Taeyang’s hair looked to be starting to return following his round of chemotherapy and he wore a face mask to protect his fragile immune system. Taeyang’s port line could be seen in the video, as he wasn’t wearing a shirt, and he wore a medical band on his wrist.

Deavan’s followers took to the comments section of the post to send well wishes, several of them coming from fellow 90 Day Fiance stars and alumni.

90 Day Fiance viewers, cast send well wishes to Taeyang

Season 1 star Paola Mayfield left three red-heart emojis to signify her empathy while Darcey Silva wrote, “Sending love and prayer! ❤️❤️🙏🙏”

Jenny Slatten and her husband Sumit Singh left a similar comment from their joint Instagram account, which read, “Sending love and prayers ❤️🙏,” while plenty more encouraging messages flooded Deavan’s comments section.

The stress of having a child with cancer while pregnant hasn’t been easy for Deavan. She recently shared that visited the hospital earlier this month for “strange pains.” Luckily, Deavan was happy to announce, “Turns out baby Park is just super energetic and having a dance party.”

