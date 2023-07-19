Deavan Clegg fuels marriage rumors as 90 Day Fiance fans speculate she secretly tied the knot

Wedding bells? 90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg shared some information that has her fans wondering if she’s a married woman.

Deavan’s storyline played out during Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but her international love story didn’t result in a happy ending.

Deavan and her South Korean love interest, Jihoon Lee, fell in love on a dating app and quickly discovered that Deavan was pregnant.

Although they wed and welcomed their son, Taeyang, together, Deavan and Jihoon didn’t work out and went their separate ways.

Once the dust settled, Deavan ended up dating again and met and fell in love with her current beau, Topher Park.

There hasn’t been any marriage announcement, but Deavan’s recent Instagram post has 90 Day Fiance viewers scratching their heads and wondering whether she is officially Mrs. Park.

So, did Deavan and Topher secretly tie the knot? Here’s why their fans think they may have.

Did Deavan Clegg marry her fiance Topher Park?

Deavan uploaded a video of Topher on Instagram earlier this week. In the Reel, Topher sat at a restaurant table while he inspected his camera, checked out his surroundings, and got up to take a peek out the window while the song Seven by Jung Kook played in the background.

The video’s caption and the text across the recording are what caught the attention of Deavan’s Instagram followers. It read, “When your husband is the Kdrama.”

Since there hasn’t been any word that the couple has tied the knot, the fact that Deavan referred to Topher as her husband perplexed her Instagram followers, who took to the comments section to try and figure out if they missed something.

“Married???” asked one of Deavan’s fans.

Deavan’s caption on her Reel confused her followers. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Another confused Instagram user commented, “Wait I missed the wedding???”

“I didn’t [know] you guys got married?” read another comment, with another follower asking whether her fans missed seeing a wedding photo.

Deavan first met Topher while she was with 90 Day Fiance alum Jihoon Lee

Deavan and Topher actually met during Deavan’s first trip to South Korea when she traveled to meet Jihoon’s family. Sparks didn’t fly between Deavan and Topher until later, however.

The couple discovered they had mutual friends and were from the same town in California. Soon after, there was a romantic connection between Deavan and Topher, and the rest is history.

Deavan and Topher got engaged last year during a getaway trip to Utah to celebrate Deavan’s birthday.

The happy couple welcomed their first biological child last fall, a son whose name they’ve kept under wraps, so they certainly have their hands full raising three young kids.

Staying busy with family life could be a major factor explaining why Deavan and Topher are holding off on getting married, but their fans will find out soon enough once they’re officially husband and wife.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.