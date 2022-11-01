Deavan Clegg explains why daughter Drascilla went Trick or Treating without her brother

Deavan Clegg says her son was unable to celebrate Halloween. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg posted a photo on social media of her daughter Drascilla clad in her Halloween costume as she got ready to trick or treat. However, this time her younger brother Taeyang wasn’t by her side.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star explained that her three-year-old son, who is currently battling childhood cancer, was too sick this year to participate in the yearly celebration.

Deavan also posted an image of Taeyang on her Instagram Story and showed the exhausted toddler cuddled up on the couch with a blanket covering his body.

“Taeyang loves Halloween and always looks forward to dressing up,” noted Deavan. “Sadly he is down for the count and [too] sick to participate this year. Very sad but mommy and him will be handing out candy together. “

Meanwhile, Deavan made sure that her daughter Drascilla slayed her outfit and she did just that dressed as a clown.

The TLC personality noted in the post that her six-year-old daughter put on her big-sister hat and brought Taeyang’s bucket with her while trick-or-treating so that he wouldn’t miss out on getting his candy.

Deavan Clegg shows off her little clown

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star posted a photo of her daughter all dressed up in her Halloween costume.

Drascilla had on a black and white checkered outfit complete with a matching clown hat and red nose as she posed for a photo while getting her candy.

“My little clown is ready for trick or treating 🤡,” wrote Deavan in her post. “Sadly this is the first year Taeyang will have to sit out due to his illness. But his big sister promised to fill his bucket up as well 🍭 #halloween #happyhalloween #90dayfiance.”

90 Day Fiance viewers send well wishes for Taeyang

After sharing that little Taeyang was too sick to go trick or treating with his sister, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star got a slew of sweet comments.

Some people sent in their best wishes for Taeyang who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for his leukemia, while many also applauded Drascilla for being a great big sister.

“I’m so sorry, I wish from the bottom of my heart that Taeyang will get better soon ♥️,” wrote one commenter.

“Awesome big sister! Praying for Taeyang. ❤️,” added someone else.

One person said, “Wish he was feeling better but so nice sis will do that for him. She is adorable.”

Another Instagram user added, “God, I wish little Taeyang well from the bottom of my heart ❤️🙏😔.”

