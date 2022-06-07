Deavan Clegg defends her decision to ask people for money, says Jihoon Lee isn’t helping

Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee is not helping with their son. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is defending her decision to ask the public for help as her son Taeyang battles childhood cancer. She noted that his dad Jihoon Lee has not been contributing so the pressure has been on her and boyfriend Chris “Topher” Park to foot all the expenses.

A few days ago the pregnant reality TV star shared that Taeyang was diagnosed with Leukemia. The toddler was already hospitalized and had started chemotherapy treatment which will be a years-long process.

Deavan shared a GoFundMe account for Taeyang and urged people to contribute funds in order to help with his care. However, it seems she has received some criticism for doing that because she spoke out recently and defended her decision.

Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee has done nothing to help their son

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently opened up about her decision to start a GoFundMe account for her son Taeyang. She noted that Jihoon, who resides in Seoul, South Korea, has not been doing his part, but her boyfriend has been there for her son.

Jihoon has accused his now ex-wife of keeping Taeyang from him and his family, but Deavan said that’s not true and urged people to go easy and her and Topher because they’ve done everything in their power for the kids.

“Chris has been in Taeyang’s life for two years, he’s an amazing person, but we have never once withheld my son from that side,” noted Deavan in a video posted by Instagram user @truecrime_jankie.

“So please, for the love of all, give us a break because we have done everything for this little boy as the other side has done zero,” she pleaded.

The former TLC personality noted that there was a reason she kept quiet for so long about Jihoon’s absence from Taeyang’s life.

“The reason why I haven’t [spoken] out the past year is cause I was going through court, I couldn’t,” said Deavan–who is now officially divorced from Jihoon Lee.

Deavan Clegg defends her decision to ask people for money

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star continued to explain why she needed help amid Jihoon Lee’s absence from Taeyang’s life.

“We’re the ones with Taeyang holding his hands. We’re the ones who paid for everything out of pocket,” said Deavan. “We weren’t begging people for money during the divorce, none of that.”

However, the 25-year-old explained that after dishing out all her money on lawyer fees, she needs financial help with Taeyang’s medical care.

“We need help now because my lawyer cost [has taken] everything I’ve ever earned, it was so expensive. We need help,” confessed Deavan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.