Deavan Clegg claims 90 Day Fiance made her seem ‘ignorant’ about Korean culture

Deavan expressed her love and cultural awareness of Korea and said 90 Day Fiance made her look ignorant. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg recently detailed the best and worst parts of her time living in Korea and shared that information with her followers on social media.

She detailed her love and understanding of the culture and said that her edit on the show made her come off as ignorant.

Deavan Clegg said her edit on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way made her seem ignorant

Deavan did a rare Instagram Q&A where she revealed more personal information about herself than she usually does.

One particular question in her “ask me anything” asked what the best and worst parts of living in Korea were for her.

Deavan answered, “Korea was amazing. Korea wasn’t the problem. I loved living there. And really love the culture. Even though the show didn’t show that and made me look ignorant. That was never the case.”

She then went on to explain, “I started learning Korean when I was young. My father’s work partner immigrated from Korea. And I would watch his children when I was younger. I grew up around it. And wanted to learn more.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deavan finished by saying, “The wedding tea tradition was my idea for the show. Most locations and ideas to show Korea were my idea. We had to create a story. And sadly [the] story they wanted was an ignorant American. When that was never the truth. Korea wasn’t the problem and I would love to move back.”

Deavan shared her personal feelings about Korea and her 90 Day Fiance edit. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg received criticism for her enhanced and filtered appearance on social media

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance, it’s no secret that Deavan had a glow-up, but critics seem to think it was due to cosmetic surgery and filters.

Deavan regularly posts selfies or artistic photos of herself on Instagram and followers always comment on how different she looks from when they saw her on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The biggest criticism she gets is about her lips from viewers who think she could have done without going bigger.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.