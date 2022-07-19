Deandra Kanu stuns in black string bikini

Deandra Kanu looks gorgeous in bikini pic. Pic credit: @deandrakanu/Instagram

Deandra Kanu has been making quite the waves in Bachelor Nation lately.

Ever since Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young split, fans have been speculating whether or not Nayte and Deandra are forming a new relationship.

While Nayte has outwardly said and written that he did not cheat on Michelle, fans are wondering what happened between the two of them.

He and Deandra have been spotted together at least twice since the breakup news as well.

As a social media influencer, Deandra posts many photos in swimwear, formal wear, and casual outfits.

From two different looks of her black hair to her blonde braids, Deandra’s beauty is apparent in all of her photos.

Deandra Kanu poses in black bikini

On her Instagram page, Deandra posted four photos of herself out at sea on a boat.

She could be seen donning a black string bikini with jeans shorts unbuttoned, as well as a black bucket hat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On the close-ups of her swimsuit, viewers could see gold chains attached to her suit as she posed for the camera.

It seemed as if Deandra was having fun and taking in the views as she caught some rays of sunshine on the boat, as she captioned her photos and post with three mermaid emojis.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to Deandra’s bikini photos

Madison Prewett, who was runner-up on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and disliked by Peter’s mom, Barb, commented first, as she wrote, “ilyyy.”

Natasha Parker, one of Deandra’s besties posted next as she loved the last picture that Deandra posted the best. Deandra also replied and exclaimed, “@natashaparker can’t wait to see u in one week!!”

Pic credit: @deandrakanu/Instagram

Tammy Ly, another fellow Bachelor Nation alum and one who hasn’t kept quiet about her disapproval of the Bachelor franchise stated, “A sailor cutie [two heart-faced emojis].”

Others also showed Deandra some love as they gave her more heart-faced emojis and a sweating face emoji, as well as writing, “so pretty” and “Happy girl.”

Pic credit: @deandrakanu/Instagram

Fans want to know what is going on between Nayte and Deandra if anything

While Deandra shows off her bikini body in photos, fans are still trying to figure out if she and Nayte have something going on and what the timeline was with the duo if there is something there.

Michelle has been pretty quiet since the breakup, going to Iceland with close friends and just making her first public appearance since the split, Nayte has been posting thirst trap photos and going out while allegedly giving Deandra his chain necklace to wear.

It seems as if Deandra is glowing and extremely happy in her photos… Could that have something to do with Nayte Olukoya or is she happily single?

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.