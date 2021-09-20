Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes share Bachelor in Paradise secrets

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert confess their least favorite parts about filming Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise alums Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes weighed in on some of the behind-the-scenes aspects of the summer spinoff series that most of its stars don’t usually divulge.

Dean has been transparent in the past about how much Bachelor stars make and he’s opening up again.

This time, Dean discussed the time he almost broke Bachelor in Paradise rules.

Dean Unglert almost snuck a forbidden item into paradise

Bachelor in Paradise stars have to follow a series of rules and regulations while filming.

One of the most important rules is that phones, or any personal technology, aren’t allowed while filming. Otherwise, Bachelor in Paradise stars would then be able to communicate with their friends to find out who else is coming to the island or they could give spoilers away to those on the outside world.

Dean confessed that he almost snuck a phone with him for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, his final season with the franchise.

However, Dean chickened out last minute and handed his phone over to producers.

Dean did admit that a friend of his on the cast managed to sneak, not an iPhone, but an iPad with him.

“One of my buddies — and I’m not gonna name names — I remember he pulled me into the bathroom and he’s all over his iPad in the bathroom,” Dean told Us Weekly.

Dean and Caelynn talk Bachelor in Paradise filming struggles

Both Bachelor Nation stars also revealed what their least favorite part of filming Bachelor in Paradise is.

For Caelynn, like many BIP stars, it was the crabs.

“Crabs would be in the shower and we were terrified to go in the shower cause they’re just like, claws out, ready to [go] — they’re not really going to do anything, but I think that was the biggest one for me,” she told the outlet.

Dean had a more unique annoyance that he developed after two seasons on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I think the worst part of Paradise — and I got a lot of weird looks for saying this — but the worst part about Paradise is you can’t escape the sound of the waves crashing. It’s like you’re being audibly waterboarded or something,” he stated.

Caelynn and Dean met on Bachelor in Paradise

Caelynn and Dean are happily in a domestic partnership with each other and their love story started on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Caelynn dated other men on the island before Dean’s arrival.

Caelynn came onto BIP with drama. She and Blake Horstmann had been messaging each other ahead of the show and even hooked up one night at Stagecoach.

However, he was also messaging Kristina Schulman and hooked up with her within a day of his hookup with Caelynn.

Caelynn noticed that Blake was very distant once they got to BIP and he tried to downplay what went down ahead of the show.

Needless to say, Caelynn didn’t want to have anything to do with Blake and moved on with Connor Saeli.

However, when bad boy Dean arrived on the show, he swept Caelynn off her feet.

Caelynn had a choice to make and she chose Dean. Dean ended up leaving the show but came back for her. Although she realized it could be a risk, she ended up leaving with him.

Fortunately for her, the risk paid off.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.