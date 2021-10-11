Dayna Kathan reveals she was ‘suicidal’ prior to her Vanderpump Rules exit

Dayna Kathan recently revealed she was suicidal and struggled with her mental health. Pic credit: Bravo

World Mental Health Day aims to bring awareness and conversation to the importance of mental health and seeking help when you need it. Former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan decided to partake in the day and share her own story.

Dayna opened up on social media on World Mental Health Day, revealing that not only was she struggling with her mental health last year, but she was even suicidal at the time. And although her experience was tough, Dayna also touched on the importance of keeping life in perspective and being aware that what you see isn’t always what you get.

Dayna Kathan says she was suicidal and needed help

Dayna shared several snaps to her Instagram post in honor of World Mental Health Day. Included in the post was a picture of Dayna in a beautiful maxi-floral skirt and a picture of her holding one of her friend’s babies.

The final picture was a closeup of Dayna’s face smiling while she rested her head on her hand.

“for world mental health day i want to share a few photos from last year,” Dayna wrote in the caption alongside her important message. “during this time i was overwhelmed, anxious and suicidal.”

Dayna continued to point out that just because something seems perfect, doesn’t mean that’s the case. In fact, for Dayna, what she posted to Instagram was the exact opposite of how she was actually feeling.

“Don’t compare yourself to the highlight reel you see on this app. these moments were the beginning of what i thought was the end,” she continued.

Thankfully, Dayna admitted she got the help that she needed and while she may not be in the deep place she was last year before walking away from Vanderpump Rules, she wants her followers to know that they’re not alone.

“i’m grateful to have gotten help and to be here today, please know if you are struggling you are not alone. the first small step towards getting better can change your whole life,” she concluded.

Dayna Kathan walked away from Vanderpump Rules after Season 8

Back in April, Dayna revealed that she wouldn’t be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. Although she didn’t give a direct reason for her exit, Dayna made it clear that she wasn’t harboring any ill-will towards the show or her former co-stars.

When a fan expressed their excitement to see Dayna and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast return to Bravo, Dayna clarified that she wouldn’t be returning.

“i’m not returning but excited to see next [season],” Dayna said at the time.

It seems that Dayna’s decision to leave Vanderpump Rules was the right move for her since the move may have allowed her to re-center her focus onto herself and her wellbeing.

And although she’s missed, the new season of Vanderpump Rules is in full swing and in typical VPR fashion, is as dramatic as ever.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.