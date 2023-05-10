David Woolley treats Christine Brown to dinner at high-end restaurant during Disneyland trip

Sister Wives fan favorite Christine Brown and her fiance, David Woolley, enjoyed a California getaway and some top-tier dining.

Three months after going public with their romance and one month after announcing their engagement, Christine and David are still madly in love and enjoying every second of it.

The fun-loving couple recently made the trek from Utah to California to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

David first shared a photo on his Instagram feed this week, depicting himself and Christine all gussied up as they headed out to dinner.

Christine wore a hunter-green dress and black shoes and carried a shimmery gold clutch, while David donned a light green button-down shirt and black pants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The happy duo posed outside of Club 33, an exclusive, five-star dining destination deemed “Walt & Mickey’s Private Club” and the “most exclusive location” in Disneyland.

David Woolley gushes over world-class dinner with his ‘lady,’ Christine Brown

“Club 33 was awesome last night with my lady!” David captioned his post, adding, “Special thanks to Sheri Dirden for the wonderful reservation! #mylady #myqueen #christinebrown #club33 #disneyland.”

Over on her Instagram feed, Christine shared a carousel of her own photos from her and David’s trip. In the first photo, Christine and David were joined by her daughters, Ysabel and Truely, as the quartet smiled amid a group hug.

Christine and Truely were all smiles as they posed for a pic in the second slide, with David peeking out from behind in the background.

The third pic was similar to David’s post, showing him and Christine dressed up for their dinner date at Club 33. David joined Truely as they took a seat on a car, with Truely intently reading her book as David smiled for the photo, donning a Tow Mater t-shirt from the Pixar movie, Cars.

Christine captioned her carousel of photos, “Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland! Club 33 was awesome! Thanks @sheridirden for the reservation!! #disneyland #fun #vacation #californiaadventure #club33 #loveofmylife.”

In just two hours, Christine’s post received over 33,000 likes. Hundreds more scurried to the comments section to express how happy they were to see Christine filled with joy.

Sister Wives fans are ecstatic to see Christine and her kids so happy with David

“Eat your heart out Kody!” wrote one of Christine’s fans. “Your dream now is someone else’s reality. … You’re finally getting what you deserve!!!!”

Kody likely is eating his heart out, and as Monsters and Critics recently reported, he’s also reportedly feeling “triggered” seeing his and Christine’s youngest child, Truely, spending so much time with David.

Another follower voiced how “genuinely happy” they were to see Christine living her best life with her soulmate.

Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine happy again. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

The spouse of Christine and David’s server at Club 33 showed up in the comments and noted how “darn sweet” their husband said the couple was during their visit.

Christine’s fans are happy for her. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine’s dreams came true when she left Flagstaff behind and moved back to Utah

Christine met David after moving back to Utah, something she dreamed about for years but couldn’t do while still sharing Kody Brown with his then-three other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

After bidding adieu to Flagstaff, meeting David, and getting engaged, two of Christine’s former sister wives followed suit and kicked Kody to the curb.

Janelle and Kody revealed they were separated during last season’s Sister Wives Tell All, while Meri and Kody announced their split in January of this year.

While Christine is living life to the fullest with David and currently planning their wedding, Kody and Robyn have each other all to themselves back in Flagstaff.

Meanwhile, Meri has also relocated to Utah, and Janelle is fixing to give RV life another go this summer with the help of her and Kody’s son, Gabriel.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.