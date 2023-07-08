David Woolley introduces himself to Sister Wives fans, gushes over ‘really bright’ future with Christine Brown

Sister Wives fans only know about Christine Brown’s fiance, David Woolley, from what they’ve read online.

But now, David is introducing himself to his fiancee’s fans on his own terms.

There were rumblings for months that Christine had found love again after leaving Kody Brown and moving back to Utah.

In a carousel post on Instagram, Christine confirmed the rumors and unveiled David’s identity on Valentine’s Day, gushing over the “wonderful and kind” man she calls her soulmate.

Christine’s fans love the happiness she’s found with David, whom they’ve only gotten to know through Instagram.

Now that he’s become wildly popular on social media due to his fiancee’s reality TV fame, David shares details about his personal life with Sister Wives fans.

In an Instagram post dated July 7, David shared a carousel of photos depicting himself and his family. In some pics, David posed with his eight children and 10 grandchildren, snapped photos with one of his daughters at her wedding, spent time with some of his grandkids at special events, and held some of his grandchildren in the hospital following their births.

In his caption, David shared some information about himself, which all checks out based on the detective work that Sister Wives fans have done in recent months.

“Hello! Im sorry I have not let people know who I am yet,” David wrote. “I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!”

David explained that some of his kids’ faces were covered in the photos out of respect for their privacy. He also noted that he’d been a single father for the last 11 years after losing his wife of 20 years to suicide.

David said he has dated other women before Christine since losing his first wife, but none of those relationships ever “went anywhere.”

The 59-year-old Utah native confirmed that he has been working in the drywall business for 43 years and owns his own company, which has been in business for 20 years.

“So this a little bit about me, I’m glad to be here!” David ended his caption, adding, “And I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!!”

Sister Wives fans already love David Woolley and are crossing their fingers that he’ll appear on the show for Season 18

David’s post was well-received, racking up more than 12,000 likes in just 17 hours. Hundreds of Sister Wives viewers flocked to the comments to praise David too.

Sister Wives fans love David and can’t wait to see him on the show. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

One of David’s followers told him that he doesn’t owe any explanations to anyone but was happy to see how much he loves Christine.

Speaking on behalf of Sister Wives fans everywhere and throwing some subtle shade at Kody, another fan commented, “We love you, and from following Christine for so long, words can’t express how amazing it is to see her be loved by a genuine family guy!”

One Sister Wives fan thought David’s post was a subtle way to say that Season 18 is coming soon and that he’ll be a part of it. They added hashtags reading #TVdad2023 and #everybodysdad.

Will David be part of Christine’s storyline on Season 18 of Sister Wives?

Will David appear on Season 18 of Sister Wives? That question has been in the back of Sister Wives fans’ minds for months now.

Christine’s post from February sparked rumors that she and David were filming for Sister Wives when some eagle-eyed followers noticed camera crews and boom mics in the background of one of her photos.

This, of course, would be a welcome change to the current storyline on Sister Wives. Fans of the show have expressed that they’ve seen enough of Kody and Robyn Brown and want to see more of Christine, especially now that she’s got a new man in her life.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.