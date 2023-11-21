David Woolley calls Christine Brown ‘the whole package’ ahead of his Sister Wives debut

Christine Brown’s husband, David Woolley, can’t stop gushing over his new bride.

The Sister Wives fan favorite has surely changed David’s life for the better, and he isn’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops.

Ever since David and Christine went public with their relationship earlier this year, they’ve been proclaiming their love for each other all over social media.

That was the case in a recent Instagram upload from David, who sang Christine’s praises in a sweet carousel post.

The photos included several selfies of David and Christine as they posed in a few popular locations in New York City during a recent visit to The Big Apple.

“I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package,” David began his caption.

David Woolley is smitten with his new bride, Christine Brown, and Sister Wives fans love that they found each other

“I love being married to this woman!” David continued in his caption for the carousel post, adding the hashtags #truelove, #travelingpartner, #newyork, #loveofmylife, and #myqueen.

More than 33,000 Instagram users liked David’s thoughtful post, and in the comments section, hundreds more ranted and raved over his and Christine’s love.

One of those comments came from Christine’s former sister wife and BFF, Janelle Brown, who wrote, “Im so happy you guys found each other !”

Janelle Brown and many more of David’s IG followers are happy to see him and Christine happy together. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

Others chimed in, telling David that he and Christine are “the best” couple and taking a jab at Kody Brown’s remarks to Meri Brown that their marriage was all an act.

“No acting or performance here!” they wrote.

“I love this. I don’t think I’ve ever rooted for a couple so much,” gushed another one of David’s followers.

Another Sister Wives viewer expressed the joy David and Christine’s relationship has brought them, adding, “Christine took a risk and opened her heart and has shown us what great love can do. It’s everything.”

Sister Wives fans will be introduced to David later this month for the Season 18 Tell All and in subsequent episodes

As we watched in the preview for next week’s Season 18 Tell All, Sister Wives One on One, David will make a cameo alongside Christine as they sit down to talk with host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan.

Sister Wives fans will also see much more of David in the coming months. That’s because Christine spilled the tea and revealed that her hubby will appear in future episodes of Sister Wives, namely their wedding special.

David and Christine tied the knot in October 2023, and sources reported that cameras were present for the outdoor affair. It seems those sources were correct, given Christine’s admission.

During a recent interview with ET’s Deidre Behar, Christine revealed, “You’re gonna see [David] a lot. He’s not in this season at all. He’s in a special, and, of course, he’s in our wedding.”

For months, Sister Wives fans have been calling to see less Kody and more Christine on the show, and now their wishes have been granted, so stay tuned!

The Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, November 26, at 10/9c on TLC.