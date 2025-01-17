David Toborowsky speaks out amid rumors he died in Thailand

Did you hear the shocking rumor that David Toborowsky was hospitalized in Thailand and later passed away?

Well, that’s all it is, a rumor, because the 90 Day Fiance star is perfectly fine, although he is, in fact, in Thailand.

David responded to the claims on social media as he reassured fans that there was no truth to any of it.

He posted a screenshot of the clickbait and poked fun at the dramatic headline while confirming that he is “alive and well.”

The 56-year-old and his pregnant wife, Annie Suwan, traveled to her home country in December as they prepared to welcome their first child together.

The couple has been posting plenty of updates from their trip as Annie’s due date draws closer.

90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky slams claim he died in Thailand

David was having the time of his life in Thailand, only to see a clickbait post claiming he passed away.

He posted a screenshot of the article on Facebook, which read, “David Toborowsky hospitalized and died in Thailand? Shocking rumors shake fans amid Annie’s pregnancy.”

The 90 Day Fiance star responded to the rumor, writing, “Well, they said I died again but let me confirm for you all: I am alive and well and still making Cameos from here in Thailand. Happy Friday to all 😂😂🙏🙏.”

Meanwhile, David’s family is also having a bit of fun with the rumor. We spotted his sister Leigh Toborowsky reacting to the news in the comment section of his post.

“WTH lol 😂 I just got off the phone with you,” she wrote, garnering a response from David.

Annie Suwan is getting ready to welcome their daughter

Annie and David left the U.S. for Thailand a few weeks ago so that Annie could give birth in her home country.

Annie underwent IVF treatments some time ago and documented her difficult fertility journey before finally getting some good news.

In July 2024, David told 90 Day Fiance fans that Annie was pregnant, later revealing that their baby was due in March 2025.

This will be the first child for the brunette beauty and the fourth for David, who already had three children before meeting Annie.

A few months later, the duo had more exciting news to share after finding out the gender.

“We are having a baby girl! So humbled by all the love and support that we’ve received throughout this journey with IVF,” the couple exclaimed, while clad in pink and holding balloons that read “It’s a girl.”

