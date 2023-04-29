David Toborowsky defends himself after making a joke about ‘Big Ed’ Brown’s appearance

David Toborowsky claims he was just poking fun when he mocked his fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, “Big Ed” Brown’s appearance.

David has proven that he has a sense of humor during his time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

He and his wife, Annie Suwan, share a well-humored demeanor, as evidenced by their appearances on Pillow Talk.

However, a recent wisecrack by David was perceived as a rude insult by a 90 Day Fiance viewer.

On Instagram, @90dayfianceupdate shared some photos of Big Ed and his on-again-off-again love interest, Liz Woods.

In the snaps, the duo was spotted visiting a DMV in Arkansas, which is reportedly their new home state.

David Toborowsky takes aim at his fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate Big Ed Brown

Two photos depicted Ed and Liz inside the DMV, while another showed them walking across the street.

Big Ed wore a black polo shirt and jeans as he walked with a coffee in hand, while Liz was clad in a casual gray top, distressed jeans, and white tennis shoes.

In the post’s comments section, David showed up, penning what he considered a witty remark.

Making fun of Big Ed’s neck, David wrote, “Neckts in line 😂😂😂”

While many of the fellow Instagram users found David’s comment humorous, one joked that it was out of line.

David defends mocking Big Ed after a critic fires back

In response to David’s comment, @cabs117 first wrote, “Are you not short, fat, and bald? Where’s the ill-informed part? Did you not skip out on your kids? Thailand for sex? Where’d I go wrong about you? ‘Ninja Turtle penguin Batman A** B***h’? That wasn’t me.”

David fired back, claiming that he meant no harm and was only joking.

“You sound like an ill informed hateful person it’s called humor no malice intended,” David wrote.

Big Ed Brown’s neck is the result of a rare bone disorder

As it turns out, Ed has a condition called Klippel-Feil syndrome (KFS), which affects the appearance of his neck. KFS is a “rare skeletal disorder primarily characterized by [the] abnormal union or fusion of two or more bones of the spinal column (vertebrae) within the neck.”

KFS often causes an abnormally short neck and can restrict head and neck movement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.