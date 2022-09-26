David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan show off their mismatched dance skills

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan showed off their different dancing styles. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alumni couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan showed fans that they still have a ton of fun together just being themselves.

The silly couple loves to make dance videos, and their most recent one showcased their mismatched talent.

In the video, Annie and David, who she likes to refer to by her pet name for him, “potato king,” appeared at an outdoor concert function.

Annie wore a dress with a waist belt and her hair up as David wore a purple shirt tucked into black pants.

Annie danced rhythmically before she started laughing at David, who was off-tempo and doing strange skipping and shuffling moves. Annie then broke it down further as David danced around her and back to back at one point.

Across the video, a caption read, “We went to different dancing schools.”

The post was also captioned, “It is not easy to follow the ToBo Dance lol so I just do my way😂😂😂😂.”

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have changed a lot physically

When David and Annie first met, David had just lost a lot of weight due to trying to get healthier after coming off heart problems and a stroke.

Since then, David has gotten bigger in size, but he and Annie make loving jokes about David’s “bottom.”

David has also undergone a hair transplant since he and Annie have been together, and he also got his eyebrows mircobladed earlier this year.

On Annie’s side of things, she has dabbled with lip filler and received mixed reviews from the 90 Day audience.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will be back for a second season

In Season 1 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the OG couple traveled to Annie’s native Thailand to try and bring back her brother and cousin to the US to study.

However, both teens’ visas were denied during the process, and Annie’s brother Jordan gave up on even wanting to pursue a new life.

After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season with David and Annie returning to Thailand to try for the visa again. This time they will bring David’s daughter Ashley along to meet Annie’s side of the family.

The gang will also take a trip to Phuket.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.