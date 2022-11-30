David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan share ‘29 vs 54’ dance-off

David and Annie danced in a cute video together highlighting their age difference. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alumni couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan know how to keep their following entertained while being their authentic selves.

They demonstrated this in a recent video where David, who is 54, and Annie, who is 29, showcased their vastly different dance skills.

The pair, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this year, often like to highlight the silly love they have for each other as well as their contrasts.

In the Instagram video, David and Annie were dancing in their kitchen while each of them grooved to music that was playing.

Annie swayed her hips and moved her elbows out rhythmically while David wiggled mostly in place, moving only his hips around.

The caption over the video read, “29 VS 54 [heart and fire emojis.]”

Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know David and Annie when they first appeared on Season 5 of the flagship show.

Their tumultuous road to the altar was marked by David’s drunkenness, his friend Chris’ financial help, and the dire straits they found themselves in when Annie got to David’s native Kentucky.

In any case, viewers continued to follow David and Annie’s love story on one season of Happily Ever After?

They also appeared on many other spinoffs in the franchise including Foody Call, Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, Self-Quarantined, What Now?, and Pillow Talk.

The pair also got their own spinoff in David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is returning for a sophomore season

Season 1 of After the 90 Days proved to be enough of a success for the 90 Day network to renew it for a second season.

In Season 1, viewers watched David and Annie unsuccessfully try to bring Annie’s teenage brother and cousin in Thailand back with them to study in America.

Annie’s brother proved to have a difficult and unmotivated personality as he gave up on a second attempt at getting a visa.

In Season 2, the dream of getting the teens to America will be reinvigorated, only this time, David’s daughter Ashley will be accompanying them to meet Annie’s side of the family.

The gang will travel to Phuket and the two teens’ push to learn better English will also be storylines of the season.

Franchise alumni couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will also star in a second season of the After the 90 Days spinoff.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 premieres Monday, Dec. 12 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.