David Spade admits he didn’t know what he was getting into with Bachelor in Paradise hosting gig

David Spade is making his mark on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is just getting started and already, David Spade is getting a lot of love as just one of the special guest hosts that will be gracing our screens.

And while David was already well-versed in everything Bachelor Nation before his stint on the summer dating series, he has been quick to admit that he really didn’t know what he was getting into before agreeing to join the cast in Mexico for a fun-filled summer of filming.

It turns out that David Spade, who is getting rave reviews from viewers, was a bit nervous about his time on the show and with good reason.

David Spade admits ‘Bachelor people are kinda fiesty’

While speaking with E! News about his new hosting gig, David Spade said, “I didn’t really know what I was getting into. Bachelor people are kind of feisty, you know, and if they get mad at me, I don’t know if I could handle it. It turned out to be fun to go down there.”

David Spade is only one of four guest hosts, including Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass. This is the first time the show will air a season without Chris Harrison, so he explained that he wanted to change it up a bit, adding his own brand of humor to his appearance.

“I wasn’t trying to be mean to people,” David explained. “I was just trying to keep it light, and be like an audience member in the show.”

David Spade explains his approach to Bachelor in Paradise

Some Bachelor in Paradise viewers may not know that David Spade is a huge fan of the Bachelor franchise as a whole, and specifically, he enjoys Bachelor in Paradise. In fact, it was his love for the show that got him the gig.

David has been known to react and respond to what was happening on BIP on his own social media accounts, leading Mike Fleiss to take notice and invite him to take part.

So when it came time to make his mark on Bachelor in Paradise, the funnyman explained his approach and why he decided to crack a few jokes as the BIP cast made their very memorable entrances.

“That’s when you can be funny,” he said. “You talk for a couple of minutes and you find something. Like, Abigail, the first one, I was like, she’s so cute. I can’t say anything bad. I can see why she’s a fan favorite. At least I think people were shocked I was even kind of nice because that’s not really my thing or that’s not my rep on TV.”

David Spade also talked about the most “terrifying” part of hosting Bachelor in Paradise. And while you might think that it would be all those strong personalities he was about to encounter or the neverending criticism from viewers at home, it turns out that he really took issue with the crabs.

“When I went to the bathroom, there were crabs,” David said. “You can just hear them running. It’s terrifying. I don’t want to hang out with them. I don’t know what crabs can do. They can stand, they can go sideways, everything’s bad about them, and there’s more than you think. One fell off the wall on me. One fell off the ceiling, I’m like this is a haunted house. I tell people, they’re like, ‘Never would have stayed one night.'”

David Spade’s time on Bachelor in Paradise is running out, so be sure to tune in and see him in action. And watch out for the crabs!

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Monday and Tuesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.