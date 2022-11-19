David Eason asks his fans for prayers for wife Jenelle Evans amid her health issues

Amid his wife Jenelle’s health issues, David asked his fans to pray for her. Pic credit: David Eason/Facebook

David Eason called on his fans to pray for his wife, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, who he says has been “pretty sick lately.”

Jenelle has suffered from a multitude of health issues over the last few years.

In recent months, she’s shared that she’s dealt with esophageal spasms, undergone testing to rule out the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis, and was diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Most recently, Jenelle told her Instagram followers that she unintentionally lost weight, causing her doctors to show concern.

Now, Jenelle’s husband, David, is requesting prayers as his wife continues to struggle with her health.

David took to his Facebook page on November 16, where he shared a photo of himself and Jenelle posing outdoors. The couple looked happy in the snap, and both of them were dressed casually, donning beanie caps and smiling.

David captioned his post, “Yall pray for my beautiful wife, she has been pretty sick lately.”

David — who hasn’t exactly earned himself a likable reputation with Teen Mom 2 fans and was fired by MTV in 2018 for homophobic and transphobic remarks — received plenty of well wishes and prayers in the comments, as he requested. The post received over 600 Likes and more than 120 comments from his followers.

Most of the comments were aimed at Jenelle, wishing the 30-year-old mom of three well.

However, several of David’s critics took to the comments to bash him.

Critics bash former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason

“Why?” asked one of his disparagers. “Because she is calling you out?”

Another wrote, “She has to be unwell to take you back after you MURDERED her dog.” The comment is in reference to David shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget. In 2019, David shot and killed Nugget after the French bulldog reportedly nipped at their then 2-year-old daughter, Ensley’s face. David’s actions resulted in Jenelle being fired from the Teen Mom franchise.

“Get a job,” read another comment from one of David’s critics.

During her cameo appearance this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle told Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline that she was “fed up” with David, who didn’t have a job at the time.

Jenelle claimed she and David hadn’t been getting along due to the fact that he was unemployed and she was “providing for everyone.”

Jenelle later took to her YouTube channel to clarify her statements. She told her subscribers that since David was bringing home an income, they were getting along “much better.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.