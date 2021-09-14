Darcey & Stacey: Who is paying for Georgi’s Botox and did he get it for Darcey?

Georgi’s visit to a clinic to get Botox had viewers wondering who was paying for it. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi Rusev has made it clear on Darcey & Stacey this season that he has not been working since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has been relying on Darcey financially.

To that end, Georgi got Botox for himself during the latest episode, which made fans wonder who was paying for it.

Georgi claims that he has been doing Botox for a year, which is about how long he’s been with Darcey, and that he is getting Botox partially for her and their relationship. Darcey & Stacey viewers also commented on Darcey and Georgi’s relationship ideals due to his reasoning.

In the past, Georgi has been criticized by Darcey’s friends and family for not contributing anything financially or emotionally to the relationship, and Georgi has managed to to brush it off and continue on with Darcey.

Darcey & Stacey viewers speculate about who is paying for Georgi Rusev’s Botox

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page made a meme out of Georgi getting Botox with what must be Darcey’s money.

The meme is a picture of Georgi talking to the clinician who is asking, “Why have you decided to get botox today?”

And the banner at the top of the picture says, “Me treating myself on my boyfriend’s credit card the second he’s out of town.”

Viewers attached themselves to the idea that this is a warped view of self and relationship care.

One critic jokingly reiterated Georgi’s reasoning for the Botox. They said, “(laughing/crying emojis) he is doing it for her.”

Another person exclaimed, “It’s amazing how these people view self care !! when I think self care I think clean eating, exercise, massages!!! I mean I’m not opposed to surgery , but it comes a point where it’s too much!!! Just my opinion!”

Someone else summed up the ordeal by remarking, “They deserve each other.”

Georgi and Darcey’s views on a healthy relationship were questioned. Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Will Georgi Rusev’s decision to talk to Jesse Meester end his relationship with Darcey Silva?

Georgi talked to Jesse Meester after Darcey went behind his back and repeatedly talked to his ex-wife. After talking with Jesse, however, Georgi realized it was a mistake and that the move could cause further damage to their relationship.

In the next episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey will find out that Georgi talked to Jesse and will have a strong reaction.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how much trouble Georgi will be in with Darcey.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.