Darcey & Stacey: Who is Darcey Silva’s ex husband? Here’s what we know about Frank Bollok

Darcey Silva was married to Frank Bollok before starring in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey. Pic credit: TLC and @90dayfiance_rus/Instagram

Before her appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva was married to Frank Bollok for eight years.

90 Day Fiance fans are aware of Darcey’s on-air relationships with Amsterdam native Jesse Meester (who is currently dating Jeniffer Tarazona from the 90 Day Fiance franchise), Tom Brooks from Nottingham, England, and most recently her Bulgarian love interest, Georgi Rusev.

Here’s what we know about Darcey Silva’s ex-husband Frank Bollok

But who is Darcey’s ex-husband Frank Bollok and what do we know about him?

Frank is the father to Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and is a native of Russia. Darcey recently mentioned Frank during the last episode of Darcey & Stacey when her cousin mentioned that her taste in men seems to have a theme.

“I actually see some similarities between Georgi and your ex-husband,” Darcey’s cousin Shannon pointed out, and Darcey didn’t disagree.

The similarities between Frank and Georgi were apparent as Darcey and Shannon went through a mental checklist: both men are of eastern European ancestry, considerably younger than Darcey, with similar hairstyles and body types, as they’re both fitness enthusiasts.

Darcey revealed some details about her first marriage during a confessional when the 47-year-old Connecticut native said, “I was married for eight years with my ex-husband.”

Frank Bollok then and now

“We dated for two years prior. I got married in New York City. It was a beautiful wedding. It was like a fairytale,” Darcey shared. “In the beginning of our relationship, we talked about our dreams, our goals, our aspirations and he did some, but lacked a lot of it when it really mattered, lacked the motivation at times financially, to get ahead.”

In 2010, Frank was still married to Darcey when she and her twin sister Stacey Silva filmed a pilot for a now-defunct reality TV show called The Twin Life. In the teaser for the pilot, Darcey said of Frank, “My husband, Frank, is a new up and coming rapper. We met in New York, and you know, the rest is history.”

According to Frank’s Facebook page, he is the co-owner of the Twilight Lodge, a bed and breakfast in Haines Falls, New York. Frank remarried in 2018 and is living in New Jersey with his wife Kristell Mapelli and their son Feri, who was born in October 2020.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.