Darcey & Stacey: Was Darcey’s friend Reina laughing at her meltdown?

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, it appeared as though Darcey’s friend Reina was trying to hold back laughter as Darcey began to fly off the rails after hearing some bad gossip about Georgi from her other friend Debbie over Facetime.

The rumor that sent Darcey into a meltdown was that Georgi had told someone at a gathering that Darcey and her family and friends were American trash and that he was going to leave Darcey when the money runs out.

As Darcey was hearing the news and began her explosion, Reina’s face looked like she was smiling and trying to hold back laughter at her friend’s reaction.

Darcey’s over-the-top meltdowns are well known to viewers as they probably are to her close friends, but while it might be a laughing matter for viewers it was surprising to see her friend trying not to laugh.

Darcey’s body language, tone, and facial expressions when she has emotional outbursts are a spectacle and has the potential to evoke laughter. But Reina did say the purpose of her visit with Darcey was to comfort her friend as she heard the rumors, and laughing while your friend is upset if not very comforting.

Reina’s smirk only lasted a second or two, but her expression of laughter could be seen when the episode was paused. It also looked like Reina was moving her hand to her face as if to cover her laughter before the scene cut to a different angle.

Darcey Silva has had more meltdowns over Georgi Rusev than over her other 90 Day Fiance exes

One of Darcey’s most memorable traits is her ability to completely work herself up and freak out. Viewers know Darcey is extremely sensitive especially when it comes to not getting her way in love.

While she was on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days with Jesse Meester, she had several epic and tearful explosions over their incompatibility and lack of a proposal.

On Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, Darcey was on the show with Tom Brooks, who witnessed a drunken Darcey fit on one of the first nights they shared together.

With Georgi, over the span of two seasons of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey has had more meltdowns than with Jesse and Tom combined.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.