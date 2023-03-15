Darcey & Stacey viewers think Florian Sukaj could use some modeling advice

The latest episode of Darcey & Stacey saw Florian Sukaj visit another modeling agency in his journey to find work as a model.

Stacey Silva’s husband was already rejected by one modeling agency, so he gave another one a try.

Florian visited Beyond Beauty Talent™️ in Miami, Florida, where they were holding a lifestyle resort shoot casting call.

The Albanian native was required to show off his personality in some photographs and action shots. However, when he was given a scenario — in which he was at a pool party, it was hot, and his favorite song came on — he froze.

“In general, I don’t like to dance, to be honest,” Florian told the agency’s founder, Gigi Castellanos, as awkward silence ensued.

While Florian struck a few poses, the other men at the casting call laughed at him as he struggled to look natural in his motions. Despite his awkwardness in front of the camera, Gigi decided to give him a chance since she felt has a “unique, international high-fashion” look.

However, Florian wasn’t interested in the job because he felt he deserved more than $150 for a half day’s worth of work.

Although Florian was given the green light, Darcey & Stacey viewers chimed in and felt that Florian still needs to work on his modeling skills. They took to the comments section of a TLC post on Instagram featuring a clip of the scene, where many of them offered him some modeling advice, pointing out his weaknesses.

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Florian Sukaj needs more practice to become a model

One Darcey & Stacey viewer felt as though Florian “gotta loosen up” and not be so “stiff” during auditions.

Another noted that becoming a successful model is about more than just physical appearance.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

More commenters pointed out that Florian’s attitude could use some improvement, as well as his preparation before casting calls.

“What’s with the hunch back? Since Stacy is fronting the bill, she should send him to ESL classes, & modeling school,” penned one of Florian’s critics.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“She offers him a job opportunity then he turns it down. He doesn’t want to work nor does he know how. So saddd!!” voiced another critic.

More comments flooded the post, with others noting that Florian’s personality is lacking. Some said Florian has “no personality,” is “about as interesting as a chunk of cardboard,” and has the personality of a cumquat.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Stacey & Darcey Silva support Florian’s modeling career

Following Florian’s first failed modeling gig, he found support from his wife, Stacey, and her twin sister, Darcey Silva. Stacey shared some professional modeling shots of Florian, taken by the Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha, congratulating her husband.

Darcey shared the same photo in her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Florian is a top model! Photoshoot credit by one of the best photographers in the world!”

It’s unclear whether Florian has secured any work as a model in recent months. But in his Instagram bio, he dubs himself a “Fashion /fitness/ model.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.