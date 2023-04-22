Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey Silva should talk about something besides men with her daughters

Darcey Silva doesn’t shy away from talking about men and dating with her daughters, but Darcey & Stacey viewers feel she needs to focus on other topics of discussion.

In a recent never-before-seen clip from Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and her eldest daughter, Aniko Bollok, discussed receiving DMs from men online.

The clip shared to @90dayfiance’s official Instagram, showed Aniko getting her hair done at the studio while her mom, Darcey, sat nearby.

Darcey told Aniko that with her new hairstyle, she would “knock those guys off the floor,” adding that they’d be chasing after her daughter and sending her private messages.

Aniko revealed that she receives quite a few messages from guys who find her attractive, telling her she’s a “baddie.”

When Aniko shared that it gives her the “ick” to hear guys call her “bad,” Darcey encouraged her to let interested suitors know they need to step up their game if they want a chance with her, and the two joked about what Gen-Z lingo is acceptable nowadays.

In the comments section of the video, some TLC viewers felt that Darcey should focus on talking about other topics besides men with her daughters.

Darcey & Stacey viewers urge Darcey Silva not to give dating advice to her daughters

“Already talking about men . Gosh just let her be and let her go to college and focus on an education and not having men chasing after her,” commented one of Darcey’s critics. “Not all women need men to validate them.”

Critics slam Darcey for focusing on talking about men with Aniko. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Others chimed in, agreeing with the comment. One Instagram user felt that Darcey should talk about Aniko’s studies and life goals rather than how many guys are interested in dating her.

Echoing the sentiment, another commenter wrote, “They are going to teach them to think that looks matter over getting an education.”

Darcey’s critics think she should discuss other topics with Aniko. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another Darcey & Stacey viewer wrote that “no one should take any dating advice” from Darcey, while a similar comment read, “She’s the last person to ever give dating advice to anyone, especially her children.”

Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen, agreed with the statement. At the end of the video clip, Aniko confessed to TLC’s cameras that her mom was “bombarding” her with questions about her dating life, but felt that her mom had her own issues to figure out instead.

Darcey’s younger daughter, Aspen, chimed in, telling the camera, “Mom should not be giving anybody no dang advice because we all see how, yeah… no offense.”

Darcey has failed to find love since appearing on 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey

Aspen and Aniko, as well as 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey viewers, are aware of Darcey’s failed relationship history. She found love with Dutchman Jesse Meester during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but that relationship failed.

Next, Darcey tried her hand at love with Englishman Tom Brooks and Bulgarian Georgi Rusev, also to no avail. During Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, the 48-year-old Connecticut native hired a matchmaker and hit it off with two more men, Cicero and Zach, but their love stories soon fizzled too.

These days, it appears that Darcey is still single and ready to mingle, judging by her activity on social media, or perhaps she’s opted to keep her dating life under wraps.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.