Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey Silva did Georgi Rusev dirty with his runway look in her fashion show

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey was responsible for Georgi's questionable runway look in her fashion show.

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva was responsible for dressing Georgi Rusev up for his runway look in her and Stacey Silva’s swimwear fashion show for Fashion Week in Miami, and many viewers think Darcey did Georgi dirty.

Georgi’s outfit has been facing a lot of criticism and backlash from observers, and critics have been blaming Darcey for Georgi’s wayward look since she dressed him and overlooked his styling.

On social media, 90 Day fan pages have been making popular memes and comments on the entertaining scene of Georgi’s look and runway presence.

Georgi Rusev is getting roasted by Darcey & Stacey fans for the runway look that Darcey Silva put together

An outpouring of memes and comments went along with the premiere of the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey which featured Georgi’s questionable runway look in Darcey and Stacey’s Miami Fashion Week swimwear show.

One 90 Day fan page shared a clip from the episode of Georgi walking the runway while Darcey cheered him on and remarked, “Bigfoot coming jesus lord.”

The comments section of the post taking aim at Georgi was filled with other onlookers who had opinions to share.

The top comment read, “They did him so dirty.”

While another popular comment said, “Did they do this to make fun of him? This is not cool at all. I like Georgiidgaf I think he deserves someone better than Darcey and this s**t is just wrong.”

Someone else harped on the fact he was wearing shoes while another described, “This whole thing was so hard to watch.”

There was another 90 Day fan page that criticized Georgi’s runway appearance in Darcey’s show by posting a meme of Georgi walking and added, “Walking into work on Monday like.”

The caption for the post read, “JESUS LORD HELP HIM.”

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev did not do Valentine Day posts for each other

Darcey did a Q&A with her sister Stacey on Instagram for Valentine’s Day and made no mention of Georgi while Stacey was talking about Florian. Instead, Darcey talked about what she hypothetically would like out of the romantic holiday.

Georgi shared a Valentine’s Day post on his Instagram where he generically told his fans that he loved them and wished them a happy Valentine’s Day geotagged just outside of Washington DC.

It’s possible that the pair are creating separation to add mystery to what might be coming Darcey & Stacey viewers’ way, but their distant posts could also spell trouble for the rocky pair.

Darcey & Stacey is available to stream every Monday on Discovery+.