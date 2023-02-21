Darcey & Stacey viewers slam Darcey’s reaction to Florian choosing Georgi as best man

Season 4 of Darcey and Stacey is five episodes in, and there has been no shortage of drama.

A few episodes back, Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Stacey Silva’s husband, Florian Sukaj, ask Darcey Silva’s ex-fiance Georgi Rusev to be the best man at his and Stacey’s vow renewal ceremony.

Darcey and Georgi have had an on-and-off-again tumultuous relationship for years that has played out in front of Darcey & Stacey viewers. This season, Darcey is single and trying to move on from Georgi.

During the latest episode, Florian dropped the news to Darcey, and Darcey and Stacey’s best friend, Michael Benz, that he selected Georgi as his best man.

Darcey was shocked and dismayed by Florian’s decision and Stacey’s compliance with the choice. She was visibly upset by the idea of having to endure the wedding alongside her ex and vocalized that having Georgi there as Florian’s best man would cause drama and take away from the spirit of the wedding.

TLC and 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram pages shared a clip of the scene where Florian told Stacey about having Georgi be his best man. The video asked the 90 Day Fiance audience, “Could having Georgi as the best man ruin Stacey and Florian’s wedding?”

The video evoked reactions from Darcey & Stacey viewers, who thought negatively about Darcey’s response to the news.

Darcey & Stacey viewers sound off on Darcey Silva’s response to the best man news

One critic made the point that Stacey and Florian can “do w.e they want,” further saying, “both persons need to be respectful/mature enough to understand that day isn’t about neither of them.”

Another viewer questioned, “She’s saying why does everything have to be about Georgie? But what about her?! Why does everything always need to be about her? If anything, she is the one going to make it awkward and ruin the wedding.”

A Darcey & Stacey fan thought the show producers told Florian to choose Georgi as his best man.

Someone else harped on Darcey by saying, “The Groom can ask whoever he wants to be his best man. He doesn’t have to check with anyone if that’s okay.”

Another critic backed up the notion that the producers were behind Florian’s choice of best man, and yet another echoed a jab for Darcey to “be mature” and reminded her that the event wasn’t about her.

Darcey has not been in a good place with Stacey this season

This latest drama over Georgi being Florian’s best man is just the latest in a series of uncomfortable interactions between Darcey and Stacey.

Darcey and Stacey originally wanted to have a “twin wedding.” After Darcey and Georgi broke up the last time, that idea was no longer viable.

Darcey has said that she’s felt vulnerable after the breakup and that Stacey has been making her feel worse instead of lifting her up.

Stacey thinks Darcey has a bad attitude and is projecting her hurt toward her.

These ill feelings have already culminated in several blowups and snarls between the two 48-year-old women, and with this latest news about Georgi, the Silva twins seem poised for more issues.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.