Darcey & Stacey viewers slam Darcey Silva’s date outfit and defiance of matchmaker

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched Darcey get ready to go on a date set up by her matchmaker — and the outfits she chose are getting a lot of shade.

Darcey had previously met with her matchmaker Michelle who attempted to educate Darcey on how what she wears affects how she is perceived. Still, Darcey & Stacey viewers and Michelle think the lesson went over her head.

That was evidenced by the risque outfits Darcey chose for her date that missed the mark as far as what Michelle asked her to exude. However, in Darcey’s mind, she was exuding “elegance.”

In the end, Darcey revealed that she did not have other outfit options that showed less than what she had on, so she tried to close the gap in the chest area of the dress, further maddening Darcey & Stacey viewers.

Those viewers have been reacting on Twitter to Darcey’s date style choices in defiance of how her matchmaker coached her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During the episode, Darcey said that she understood where her matchmaker was coming from and would look for different kinds of clothes in the future, so she has actionable steps to take.

Darcey & Stacey viewers call out Darcey Silva for her wardrobe choices

A popular tweet by a Darcey & Stacey viewer put side-by-side images of Darcey in the two bawdy dresses she chose for her date that were against what Michelle had suggested.

The tweet commented, “Darcey was given specific guidelines to not have her boobs showing, and this is what she thought was appropriate. She doesn’t understand why she’s attracting the wrong men.”

Darcey was given specific guidelines to not have her boobs showing, and this is what she thought was appropriate. 🙄 She doesn’t understand why she’s attracting the wrong men. #DarceyAndStacey pic.twitter.com/EbcRfAT2UT — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) February 21, 2023

Other Darcey & Stacey viewers landed in the comments to share their thoughts on Darcey’s choices and the missed mark.

Someone questioned, “Why is she wearing the same dress but in a different color. Her clothes scream I am trash but I think I still look classy.”

Other Darcey & Stacey viewers replied to the tweet. Pic credit: @louisiana_cat/Twitter

Another remarked that the brooch Darcey added to close the gap around the chest area “did NOTHING but look stupid.”

A critic also made a point about Darcey potentially defying the matchmaker’s wardrobe requests and returning to her old style.

More points were made about Darcey’s outfit. Pic credit: @louisiana_cat/Twitter

Darcey got her outfit somewhat under control in the eyes of her matchmaker, and she set Darcey up on a date with a man named Cicero, who was around Darcey’s age.

As the pair talked, Darcey’s discovered they had a lot in common, and the conversation flowed well. When Cicero was asked to step away and rate Darcey, he gave her good reviews and went on to ask Darcey on a second date.

While Darcey was sampling wedding cakes with her twin sister Stacey Silva and Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, she spoke highly of the date. She even went so far as to say Cicero could be a potential date for Stacey’s upcoming wedding.

Based on the trailer for this season of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey will go on other dates, and viewers might be able to watch Darcey have a “love connection.”

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.