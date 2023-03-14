Darcey & Stacey viewers react to Darcey and her matchmaker’s breakup

Darcey Silva ended her relationship with her professional matchmaker during the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, and viewers have been sharing their pointed reactions.

Darcey was displeased by matchmaker Michelle’s services and thought Michelle’s judgments and the types of men under her service were unsatisfactory and did not meet her expectations.

The matchmaker and Darcey met up after Darcey was stood up for a second time by a man named Cicero, who the matchmaker chose for Darcey. This time, Darcey was ghosted completely by him. Furthermore, Darcey saw a picture of Cicero cozy with another woman on his Instagram page, a picture allegedly in violation of matchmaker Michelle’s dating rules.

After Darcey brought up being stood up and seeing the Instagram picture of Cicero’s, Michelle shifted the blame toward Darcey’s behavior, lack of inner work, and Instagram persona. Both were criticisms that Darcey resented and thought were baseless.

Darcey said she wanted to end the matchmaking relationship, which prompted Michelle to tell Darcey that she needed therapy and knew therapists for her. Darcey was offended by the sentiment, and the women said goodbye to each other, and Darcey thanked Michelle for her time. Michelle ended the exchange by yelling “Ciao” as Darcey walked away.

The dramatic incident between Darcey and Michelle has been getting judged by Darcey & Stacey viewers, who have mixed reviews.

Darcey & Stacey viewers sound off on Darcey Silva firing her matchmaker

Darcey & Stacey viewers landed on Twitter to share their opinions on Darcey firing her matchmaker.

One viewer slammed Darcey for not taking the criticisms of the matchmaker well. They commented, “Darcey has zero self-awareness. She will never admit fault, she has this delusion that she’s done the ‘inner work’ when it’s all been on the outside. She speaks in buzzwords, with nothing substantiative behind it. She needs loads of help.”

Darcey has zero self-awareness. She will never admit fault, she has this delusion that she’s done the “inner work” when it’s all been on the outside. She speaks in buzzwords, with nothing substantiative behind it. She needs loads of help. #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/IoV5BSXmpx — Veronica (@BuyMeASlushie) March 14, 2023

Another viewer spoke to Darcey when they said, “Oh Darcey. There’s nothing wrong with therapy.. Any other good, reputable matchmaker would say the same!”

Darcey got heat from a viewer. Pic credit: @bellenoir80/Twitter

Another person took aim at the matchmaker for being unprofessional. They remarked, “Michelle twitched when she was being fired. She said she could see why Darcey is still single…I can see why you lost a client! The matchmaker was being shady and unprofessional when she said goodbye to Darcey.”

Also speaking negatively about the matchmaker, someone else wrote, “The matchmaker was petty af.”

Two Darcey & Stacey viewers slammed the matchmaker. Pic credit: @softerf/@kimmnng/Twitter

Darcey Silva did not accept her ex-fiance Georgi Rusev’s advances

Outside of her matchmaking drama, Darcey had to deal with drama around her ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev.

Georgi was invited to be Darcey’s twin sister Stacey Silva’s husband Florian Sukaj’s best man at his and Stacey’s wedding/vow renewal.

Upon arrival in Miami to try and clear the air with Darcey, Florian told Georgi about Darcey’s dating and personal business, which he used against Darcey when they met face-to-face later on.

Georgi tried to give Darcey diamond earrings and professed his continued love for her. Darcey told Georgi to get away from her and stop trying to get back with her.

After Georgi called Darcey multiple times and texted after that incident, Darcey had Florian call Georgi to tell him to stop contacting Darcey and tell him it was over. Florian also took back his invitation for Georgi to be his best man.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.