Darcey & Stacey viewers disagree with the Silva twins describing plastic surgery as a Zen experience

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins began their plastic surgery transformation in Turkey and viewers were off-put by the way they described their feelings on getting major surgery.

While Darcey described having cosmetic procedures as, “not for the faint of heart,” in an interview with Darcey and Stacey, Stacey said that, “The energy is shifting in this moment, it’s calming it’s peaceful.”

Darcey agreed with her sister’s assessment and added, “It’s manifesting time,” to which Stacey concurred. The twins then took a big breath with their eyes closed together for a zen moment.

Many viewers found this description of getting major cosmetic surgery problematic and responded to a post from a fan page that was calling the twins out for their perceived irresponsible take on surgery.

Darcey and Stacey Silva calling plastic surgeries ‘zen’ rubbed viewers the wrong way

Darcey & Stacey viewers felt disturbed by the Silva twins’ interpretation of major surgery and their flippant attitude about it.

One 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram took offense to Darcey & Stacey’s apparent zen feelings and posted a picture of them from the episode closing their eyes and doing a breathing exercise.

Above the photo, @merrypants wrote, “Repeated major surgery is not a zen thing.”

In their caption, they backed up their statement by remarking, “I really hope that there is no one out there who is vulnerable enough to believe this crappy message that getting cosmetic surgery is something good for spirituality.”

In the comments of the post, other critics agreed with the sentiment that Darcey and Stacey’s take on major surgery is problematic.

One person exclaimed, “People can convince themselves of anything!”

Someone else added, “I had my tonsils out and it was awful, i can’t imagine doing that s**t for fun lmao. Definitely not worth it.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s plastic surgery is a main storyline of Darcey & Stacey this season

The Silva twins left their men behind to embark on another round of plastic surgeries to get, “more snatched” as they say. The 46-year-olds are getting veneers, barbie noses, lip lifts, and breast reductions and reshapings that they have mentioned.

They traveled to Turkey for the procedures and plan on recovering overseas as well. Their decision to go abroad for plastic surgery has been widely criticized since the clinic they are going to has a history of botched surgeries.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.