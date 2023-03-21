Darcey & Stacey viewers critique Darcey Silva’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit choice for Aniko’s big day

Darcey Silva sent her daughter, Aniko, off to college on the last episode of Darcey & Stacey, and viewers were torn over her outfit choice for the occasion.

Darcey and her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, joined her on a trip to Arizona, where her eldest daughter, Aniko, moved into her college dorm room.

During their trip, the ladies dressed casually since they were helping Aniko move into her dorm. And with the warm Arizona weather, the three of them were clad in summer outfits.

Darcey opted to wear distressed denim shorts paired with an off-white tank top. She added a pair of comfy slides, a belt, and a crossover shoulder bag to accessorize her look and wore her long, blonde hair down with a headband to keep it off her face.

Although Darcey seemed to be dressed appropriately for the occasion, there were many Darcey & Stacey viewers who disagreed.

TLC shared a clip of the scene on their official Instagram, where Darcey’s detractors showed up to criticize her outfit choice.

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey Silva’s outfit to send Aniko off to college was ‘inappropriate’ and ’embarrassing’

One Darcey & Stacey viewer penned, “Can she never dress appropriately for the situation??? Cutoff shorts which are too short for her age and bending over. I would be so embarrassed if she were my mom.”

Another one of Darcey’s critics claimed they would “pretend not to know” their mom if she dressed like Darcey.

A third critic referred to Darcey’s apparel as “embarrassing” and said that Darcey looked “ridiculous stuffed in” her shorts, which they also felt were too short.

Darcey & Stacey viewers felt Darcey dressed inappropriately to send Aniko off to college. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Despite the rude comments from her critics, Darcey found support from more viewers.

One Instagram user commented that the focus of the moment was Aniko going off to college, not hateful comments about Darcey’s appearance.

“These comments are horrible,” griped another one of Darcey’s supporters, who also called out the disparagers for making negative remarks about her appearance when the focus was Aniko’s special moment.

Some Darcey & Stacey viewers showed their support for Darcey and called out her haters. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

One of Darcey’s fans called the rude commenters “bitter,” noting that Darcey doesn’t live for their “stamp of approval.”

“Some of y’all are really mean for no reason,” wrote another. “Taking time to write nasty comments says a lot about how miserable you are.”

Darcey’s altered appearance has been a point of contention among 90 Day Fiance fans

Darcey has come under fire quite a few times since she first appeared on TLC. Her evolving physical appearance has prompted many of her critics to bash her decision to go under the knife on numerous occasions.

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, have even traveled all the way to Turkey to have matching head-to-toe surgeries to alter their noses, breast size, and lips.

Earlier this month, Darcey shared the results of her most recent surgery and procedures. While traveling to Turkey again, Darcey underwent a Barbie touch-up surgery and a weight loss transformation.

Regardless of the criticism she receives for her appearance, Darcey continues to do what makes her happy. Following her latest round of procedures, Darcey thanked her surgeon and showed off the results of her work, and told her fans she’s “feeling so healthy & fit!”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.