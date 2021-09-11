Darcey & Stacey viewers are concerned about Darcey’s transformation after her recent post

Darcey worries fans who think she may have gone too far. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva has been committed to drastically changing her looks through plastic surgery and the transformation has been sending up red flags for her fans.

Those who have been following Darcey’s journey from the beginning, or who are just tuning in to this season of Darcey & Stacey, are feeling like she needs to pump the brakes.

Many of her followers voiced their concerns on Darcey’s recent post that she is straying away from who she really is. A few of her fans even stuck up for her against a bevy of negative comments.

Darcey Silva’s fans are concerned about her physical appearance

Darcey is known for being a filter queen, so she posted a digitally enhanced selfie where some of the recent work she’s had done is magnified. She captioned the photo, “House of Eleven boss babe vibes! Feeling powerful! Love you all!”

Darcey gets the usual amount of haters who are confused by her, but this post got more concerned fans sharing their feelings in the comments.

One person, who admittedly trolled Darcey in the past wrote, “Last weeks episode made me really sad for you. I will no longer troll you…I hope you find inner peace and love. But first love yourself…the plastic surgery is only a mask….Please seek counseling and get mentally healthy for that person who will love you unconditionally.”

Another distressed fan had a message for Darcey when they said, “This is not you and you know it[.]”

Darcey also had supporters coming to her defense against haters. One observer commented, “Wow some of the comments here are disgusting. If you got nothing nice to say the smart thing to do is say nothing. Seriously guys, just go outside or something rather than write bitter comments on Instagram.”

Darcey fans said their peace on her latest Instagram photo. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey viewers still have to watch the Silva twins undergo more surgery

Darcey and Stacey are in Turkey on their self-proclaimed journey to get more “snatched.” They have already gotten their teeth shaved down for veneer fitting, but they have major surgery to go.

They are going to get Barbie noses, lip lifts, and breast reductions and lifts that they have mentioned so far.

The next episode or two may not be for the faint of heart when it comes to surgery and recovery, but the outcomes should be very interesting.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.