Darcey & Stacey Tell All spoiler: Mike Silva shares whether he feels Georgi is in love with Darcey

During part one of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All, Darcey’s dad, Mike Silva, gave his honest opinion about Georgi Rusev’s feelings for his daughter.

Tonight marks the first half of the Tell All when Darcey and her twin sister Stacey sit down with host Shaun Robinson to discuss the dramatic third season of Darcey & Stacey.

This season on Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched as Darcey and Georgi struggled to regain trust and stability in their relationship. Georgi made some efforts to improve and he attended a therapy session with Darcey to prove he was serious about their relationship.

Despite doubts from her family, Darcey accepted Georgi’s second proposal and still claimed she wanted to spend the rest of her life with her Bulgarian fiance.

Perhaps one of Darcey and Georgi’s biggest opponents is Darcey’s dad, Mike Silva. Mike made it clear this season on Darcey & Stacey that if Darcey went through with marrying Georgi, he would not attend their nuptials.

Darcey & Stacey Tell All: Darcey Silva’s dad Mike discloses whether he thinks Georgi Rusev is ‘in love with’ his daughter

Mike has been outspoken about his feelings towards his daughter’s relationship with Georgi before and didn’t hold back his feelings during the Tell All.

When Shaun asked Mike whether he would be happy if Darcey broke things off with Georgi, he hesitated before answering, “I think Darcey wants a relationship. But I think Georgi wants something … I’m not sure what he wants.”

Next, Shaun asked Mike, “Do you think Georgi is in love with Darcey?”

Mike wasted no time and didn’t mince words when he answered, “Bluntly, no. Do I think he’s in love with Darcey? No.”

Darcey visually acknowledged her father’s statement and when Shaun asked her how she felt hearing Mike say such a thing, Darcey agreed with her dad.

Darcey agrees with her dad, feels Georgi is not ‘in love’ with her at times

“What he’s saying is correct,” Darcey shared. “I do, at times, feel like he’s not ‘in love’ with me.”

She continued, “I feel like he’s there to get what he needs and desires and wants because I’m providing. I feel like there’s a love that we have for each other and I’m really hoping…” before Stacey cut in.

“It seems temporary,” Stacey told her twin sister.

“Yeah, I just want it to grow deeper and I just feel like it gets stagnant,” Darcey said. “It doesn’t progress in the way I feel like the stages of love should go.”

Tune in tonight to find out if Georgi has a change of heart and decides to join Darcey on stage during part one of the Tell All and give his side of the story.

Part one of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All airs on Monday, February 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.