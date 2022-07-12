Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Silva blows a kiss in metallic crop top for night out

Stacey wished her fans “sweet dreams” in a skimpy top for a night out. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva enjoyed a night out in a skimpy, metallic crop top as she wished her fans “sweet dreams.”

Since being introduced to TLC viewers on her twin sister Darcey Silva’s season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Stacey has gained more popularity on social media.

Stacey isn’t one to shy away from sharing frequent pics and videos with her fans, especially on Instagram, where she has 620K followers.

Stacey Silva wishes fans ‘Sweet dreams’ in skimpy metallic crop top

Over the weekend, Stacey took to Instagram to share a Reel that she captioned, “Sweet dreams 😘”

In the video, set to the song Sweet Dreams by Trinix, Stacey demonstrated some of her signature moves for the camera, puckering her lips while seductively tugging on her hair before blowing a kiss to her viewers.

Stacey donned a metallic crop top with a halter neck that attached to a large ring in the center of her décolleté, allowing her ample bosom to take center stage. Stacey went with evening makeup, opting for a heavy red lip and false lashes to go along with her platinum blonde extensions.

The 47-year-old House of Eleven co-founder accessorized her look with oversized, glittery hoop earrings and a stack of silver necklaces, including a cross, and a matching watch and bracelet, adding plenty of bling to her ensemble.

Stacey was sending out positive vibes to her followers; however, they weren’t well-received. Many of Stacey’s critics took to the comments where they complained about her cosmetic work and mocked her caption.

Darcey & Stacey viewers not impressed with Stacey’s looks

“Sorry not sexy. U girls were so pretty before you went over the top on the surgeries. 😢😢😢,” one critic wrote of Stacey and her sister Darcey. The twins traveled to Turkey to have extensive plastic surgery on Darcey & Stacey, including breast reductions and lifts, Barbie noses, lip lifts, and 360° liposuction.

One of Stacey’s critics mocked her fuller lips and wrote, “Do ya’ll remember the wax lips they used to give out at Halloween??? Home girls rockin that look hard-core!”

A couple of Stacey’s followers mocked her “sweet dreams” caption. One remarked, “Nightmares you mean?” while another wrote, “More like a nightmares are made of that . 🤡”

Stacey has come under fire on many occasions for her overuse of filters and cosmetic surgeries and procedures. Last month, Stacey’s critics urged her to stop using filters, especially because she’s had so much work done to her face, drastically changing her appearance in the last several years, but it doesn’t look like she intends to stop any time soon.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.