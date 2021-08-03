Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Georgi Rusev tells Darcey Silva why he’s been hiding things from her

Georgi Rusev opens up to Darcey Silva. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva and her fiance Georgi Rusev have been going through some rocky moments since getting engaged. The Darcey & Stacey stars ended Season 1 with a romantic engagement and a promising future. Still, when Season 2 premiered a few weeks ago, we realized that Darcey and Georgi have some major issues in their relationship.

Darcey has some issues with her fiance because she doesn’t know much about his past, friends, or family. However, in a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Georgi explains why he’s been keeping Darcey in the dark.

Georgi Rusev opens up to Darcey Silva

In a clip for tonight’s episode, Darcey plans to visit Georgi’s old apartment in Virginia to help move out his stuff, but they hit a snag during the trip.

“It’s the first morning in Virginia, and today we’re gonna be moving Georgi’s stuff out. This is where we finally get to shut a door on his past and, you know, start fresh for us,” commented Darcey. “But we can’t move forward and get married if he’s not being honest with me.”

As the couple discussed their plans for the day, Darcey’s issues with Georgi became a point of conversation again, but this time he had an explanation.

“The day we’re trying to come to Virginia, I find out the car just got taken away, like all these little things just keep popping up out of the blue…” said Darcey to her fiance.

“No, no, no, I wanna protect you because I love you, and I don’t wanna tell you stuff’s happening because I don’t wanna stress you out,” explained Georgi. “I don’t wanna worry you because I know you have your own issues you need to deal with.”

Georgi Rusev says he has nothing to hide

After Georgi opened up to the Darcey & Stacey star about why he’s been keeping things from her, Darcey made it clear to her fiance that she wants to know everything.

“As your fiance, you can tell me anything,” responded the reality TV personality. “I don’t care if it’s the worst thing in the freaking world so that I, therefore, don’t have to feel threatened in a sense like ‘why did he wait to say that?’ I don’t wanna have to question those things.”

However, Georgi continued to explain why he doesn’t always reveal everything to Darcey. “I care about you. I don’t want to freak you out, not because I’m hiding something. It’s because I’m protecting you,” he retorted.

In his confessional, Georgi added more clarity, “Sometimes I don’t open up about my problems because for me to open up is like complaining about your problems, and I don’t like to complain because in Bulgaria that’s how I’m raised.”

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.