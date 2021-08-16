Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Florian and Stacey hang out with her friends — Do they approve of the relationship?

Stacey Silva’s friends share their opinion about Florian Sukaj. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva’s marriage to Florian Sukaj will be on display tonight when a new episode of Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC.

Interestingly Stacey’s situation is quite similar to her twin sister’s — having married a man far younger than she is from a different country. The couple has also experienced their fair share of relationship issues, and last season Florian’s infidelity threatened their relationship soon after they tied the knot.

However, the pair worked through their issues, but given all that took place, how do Stacey’s friends feel about her new husband?

Do Stacey Silva’s friends approve of her husband?

The last time the Darcey & Stacey stars went out for drinks, things went haywire, but it will be a much different atmosphere this time around. In the clip, Stacey meets up with two of her friends, with Florian in tow.

“Deb and Reina invite me and Stacey to go to visit in house,” said Florian in his confessional.

“We haven’t seen them since we got back from our trip, and we love hanging out with Debbie and Reina. They’re fun. We let loose, and they love Florian,” added Stacey.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Stacey and Florian arrive at their friend’s home for drinks, and the women later shared their views about Stacey’s husband.

Initially, Florian got a lot of flack as people feared he did not have good intentions. Even Darcey had issues with the 30-year-old after Florian’s cheating scandal came to light in Season 1. But now, it seems Florian has proven himself to Stacey’s family and friends.

Stacey Silva’s friends talk Florian Sukaj

The full scene will play out in tonight’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, but in the short snippet, Stacey’s friends had nothing but good things to say about Florian.

“Florian’s a great guy; love Florian, ” commented Stacey’s friend Debbie. “I had my little struggles, but we’re good. I like the way Florian is with her. I really do. I think Florian, he really loves her.”

Meanwhile, the couple had a great time enjoying drinks with the women, unlike the fiasco that ensued when they joined Georgi’s friends for drinks along with Darcey last week. While it appears to be somewhat smooth sailing for Stacey and Florian, the same cannot be said for Darcey and her fiance, Georgi.

Their relationship has been on a downward spiral since the moment they got engaged, and we seem to be witnessing the demise of their relationship — unless they can miraculously turn things around.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.